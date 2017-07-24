eCommerce veterans partner with the leading eCommerce platform software solution, Kibo Commerce, to deliver premium software solutions to retailers

Ecommerce veterans and thought leaders Ken Burke and Sam Hogin have created Elevate Commerce to bring a highly effective approach to eCommerce site design and development. With more than 20 years experience running a leading eCommerce Platform company, the team brings a proven track record of launching and running hundreds of successful eCommerce sites grossing over 2 billion dollars a year.

Elevate Commerce’s unique, strategic approach to developing successful eCommerce sites integrates its commerce strategy into every step of the process both pre and post launch. Their commerce strategy is based on working with the top retailers and catalogers for more than 20 years and seeing first-hand what works and what does not work. This expertise is invaluable to retailers who want to increase their traffic, and improve their conversion and retention rates.

The company will exclusively focus on implementing and supporting the very powerful Kibo Unified Commerce Platform. “We have found Kibo to offer by far the best eCommerce Platform for mid-market retailers on the market today. Kibo combines a powerful eCommerce engine along with world class distributed order management, real time personalization and mPOS into one integrated platform. We could not ask for a better partner and technology solution to work with than Kibo,” says Ken Burke.

“We are thrilled to have Elevate Commerce as one of our Solution Partners. The level of experience they bring to the table in the eCommerce industry is second to none,” says Tiffany Spizzo of Kibo Commerce.

About Elevate Commerce

The Elevate Commerce founders have created and deployed eCommerce sites with retailers, catalogers, and brand manufacturers over the last 20 years, including: Party City, Sundance, Armani Exchange, SteinMart, Disney, Design within Reach, Francesca’s, Beachbody, and Helzberg Diamonds to name a few.

For more information, please visit: http://www.elevatecommerce.com