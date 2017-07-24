Paul Larson, CFP, CLU Our accelerating growth rate and recognition are a direct result of a corporate culture where our clients are treated like family.

The impressive growth trajectory of Larson Financial has once again been recognized by Financial Advisor magazine’s list of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms. Larson Financial ranked 28th among the 638 companies measured.

Based on figures from Financial Advisor’s 2017 RIA survey, firms were ranked by the percentage of growth in assets under management from 2015 to 2016. Impressively, in a year that saw a record volume of merger and acquisition activity, the growth of assets managed by Larson Financial was acquired solely via traditional channels and not bolstered by any kind of consolidation.

“Our accelerating growth rate and recognition are a direct result of a corporate culture where our clients are treated like family,” said Paul Larson, Founder & Managing Partner of Larson Financial. “As the industry continues to evolve, we will explore opportunities to innovate while remaining committed to the fiduciary standards of objectivity and independence.”

Larson Financial plans to sustain the firm’s growth by leveraging research and technology to enhance the firm’s reporting and portfolio management capabilities. Fine tuning these operational procedures will position the firm to stay committed to their founding principles of implementing comprehensive financial plans on behalf of their physician clients, allowing them the flexibility to remain focused on their families and careers in medicine.

About Larson Financial Group

Larson Financial Group, LLC has offices nationwide serving over 5,500 medical specialists in regards to many aspects of their finances. Using a personalized, comprehensive planning approach, the primary goal is to help doctors navigate through their many unique financial options. In addition to working one-on-one with physicians, the advisors of Larson Financial share their knowledge with doctors, hospitals and private practices by offering educational workshops and seminars.

*No Fees were paid by Larson Financial Group to be considered and included on the list. Inclusion in this award is not to be considered an endorsement of the firm. Criteria for inclusion was based on the data from Financial Advisor Magazine's 2017 RIA survey that measured discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management as reported on Form ADV. There is no guarantee of future performance.