Christopher Lower, a PR/Marketing Consultant, Food Blogger and Heart Transplant recipient announced the launch of his new cookbook “The Easy Low-Sodium Diet Plan & Cookbook”. Based on the recipes, tips, reviews and feedback he’s received from his 2 1/2 year old blog http://www.HackingSalt.com, the 100 recipe cookbook is available on Amazon and his website on July 18, 2017.

Lower was diagnosed with Heart Failure in 2002 which began his own heart health journey that has taken him through an ICD/Pacemaker, a mechanical heart pump (LVAD) and a heart transplant. He combined his life experience with his culinary, PR, and Digital Marketing experience and launched his low sodium food Blog - Hacking Salt in 2014.

Hacking Salt was a way to start, engage and give back to the heart (and beyond) community that needs to adapt to a low-sodium lifestyle. A diet too high in sodium is a contributing factor for high blood pressure. According to the U.S. Government: About 75 million American adults (29%) have high blood pressure—that's 1 in every 3 American adults. Anyone, including children, can develop high blood pressure. It greatly increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, the first and third leading causes of death in the United States.

"The sad reality is that patients are often prescribed a low sodium diet and given little to no information or training on how to actually do that in their daily life," Lower said. "I searched the internet for information, and came up with thousands of "healthy" recipes but they only focused on calories and fat but not reduced sodium," he continued. He wanted to create a site to share tips, recipes, products and guidance.

Based on a conversation he had after receiving a heart transplant due to a virus that attacked his heart, Lower coached and educated his hospital room mate who was having a hard time ordering a low sodium meal from the hospital cafeteria. He found out he could help others make a change that could let them lose salt without losing taste. Lower wants everyone to know that; "Your spice pantry can have so many more flavors than salt. Quality ingredients, fresh herbs and spices, and the techniques you use to cook can maximize flavors and health."

About Christopher Lower:

Christopher Lower has been living low sodium since 2002. He shares guidance from his personal journey to a sodium-free life in his blog Hacking Salt. Christopher believes that maintaining a healthy way of eating shouldn't also mean sacrificing satisfying meals that you truly enjoy―and he knows it doesn’t have to. Learn more at http://www.hackingsalt.com.