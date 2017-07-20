Delaware Filta Franchise Owner, Gene Einolf Our customers are thrilled with the services we provide. They are not having to change their cooking oil as frequently, their food is more consistent, and they love that we thoroughly detail the fryer during each visit.

Filta Environmental Kitchen solutions, the world leader in commercial fryer and cooking oil management, today, announced the opening of a new franchise location along the eastern shore of Delaware. The franchise is owned by Dagsboro, Delaware resident, Gene Einolf. Einolf previously owned and operated his own Precision Tune Auto Care, for over 20 years in Baltimore, before moving to the eastern shore. He also worked for Precision Tune’s corporate office, following his very successful stint as a franchisee. And, it’s this customer service experience that he believes will translate seamlessly into his new business as a Filta franchise owner.

“Customer service is my forte and I am passionate about helping people. Filta gives me the opportunity to help local restaurant owners and anyone with a commercial kitchen. Filta’s services are needed and in great demand, as the entire network services over 5,000 restaurants throughout the country each week,” said Einolf.

Filta’s flagship service, FiltaFry, is a total fryer management solution that provides mobile-based micro-filtration of cooking oil, vacuum based deep fryer cleaning, and bin-free waste oil recycling. The service extends the life of the cooking oil, saves restaurants time and money, reduces accidents, improves food quality, and eliminates the unsightly waste bins that can cause spills and fines. The service has been quickly adopted across the nation, as it has saved many commercial kitchen mangers countless headaches and reduced the liability associated with employees handling hot cooking oil.

Over the past several weeks, Einolf has been introducing the FiltaFry service to local restaurants and is looking forward to servicing area businesses in Rehobeth Beach, Dewey Beach, Dover, and Harrington. In fact, Einolf has already picked up many great local customers who have been delighted with the service including the Big Chill Beach Club at Indian River Inlet, the Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes, and the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach among many others.

“Our customers are thrilled in the longevity of the oil and what it is doing to their product. They are not having to change their cooking oil as frequently, their food is more consistent, and they love that we thoroughly detail the fryer during each visit. The satisfaction of seeing the before and after is amazing. I’m getting plenty of great feedback from customers who are truly amazed. And, not just the business owner, but the people that work in the kitchen are really enthusiastic about the service,” said Einolf.

Filta offers a free no-obligation site evaluation for those looking to maximize the performance of their commercial kitchen. If you’d like to learn more or schedule a site evaluation, you can reach Gene Einolf at (302) 316-6863 or at filta506(at)gofilta.com.

About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Established in the United Kingdom in 1996 and brought to the USA in 2002, Filta is the world’s leader in commercial fryer and cooking oil management services and offers its services through a worldwide franchise network. Filta is dedicated to saving its client’s money, creating a safer working environment, and providing customers with the tools to increase the quality of their product, all while preserving the environment. Filta services over 5,500 customers every week and has recycled over 2/3 of a billion pounds of oil and counting! http://www.gofilta.com