Acrobatiq, a leading provider of adaptive learning and analytics solutions, today announced the release of Version 3.0 of its platform. The release features significant enhancements to its Smart Author™ digital publishing application, making the development and continuous improvement of adaptive courseware faster and easier for university partners.

Universities partner with Acrobatiq to improve course and degree completion rates by designing, developing and delivering digital, active, and adaptive learning experiences for students. Courseware produced in Smart Author dynamically adapts to the needs of each learner, and provides educators and student support teams with detailed and real-time information about which learners need help and where, enabling timely, targeted, and effective learning support.

“Acrobatiq makes it possible for our faculty and instructional design teams to develop great learning experiences around practices that we know lead to better student engagement and achievement,” said Michael Medlock, VP of Instructional Design at Rio Salado College. “The new publishing tools in 3.0, particularly the Course Readiness Report, accelerate our quality assurance process and allow us to quickly make changes to our courseware based on what our student data is telling us”.

“As an educator, I’m always challenged with finding ways to reach my students and improve my teaching,” said Dr. Wanda Tucker, Chair of the Department of Psychology at Rio Salado College. “Since embracing adaptive learning technology, my students are more engaged, and I’m able to deliver more effective and targeted instruction based on how I see my students progressing.”

Acrobatiq's platform is used by a number of institutions to develop and deliver high impact, personalized, online and blended learning programs. These include community colleges such as Rio Salado College and Ivy Tech Community College; competency-based learning programs such as Western Governors University; and public and private institutions including Georgia State University, Northeastern University, National Louis University, and Laureate University.

For more information on Acrobatiq's solutions for higher education, including a detailed summary of new features in Release 3.0, please visit http://www.acrobatiq.com.