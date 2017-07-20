Stratford School Names Neena Bhave Head of School for Palo Alto Campus

Stratford School names Neena Bhave new Head of School at Palo Alto Campus Maintaining standards of teaching excellence and supporting student achievement in a nurturing, positive environment are key elements of our culture, and Neena will help us continue that mantra at our school.

Stratford School, an award-winning independent preschool through 8th grade private school founded in Silicon Valley, is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Neena Bhave as the Head of School for the Palo Alto campus.

Ms. Bhave brings to Stratford School more than 25 years of educational expertise in teaching, program and curriculum development, and leadership in school administration.

“Stratford has created a collaborative environment for children’s optimal growth,” according to Ms. Bhave. “This school has blended traditional methods with current trends to create a unique educational experience for our students.” Ms. Bhave explained that, “In this setting, students have an opportunity to explore his/her own interests and carve their own future. For this and many other reasons, I am very excited to be a part of the Stratford community.”

Before joining Stratford School, Ms. Bhave held leadership and teaching positions at public and private schools in the Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. Ms. Bhave holds a Master of Arts degree from Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Maharajah Sayajirao University, India.

“We are so pleased to welcome Neena Bhave to the Stratford School family” said Sherry Adams, Stratford School Founder. “The Head of School role is an important strategic position for us that allows Stratford to consistently deliver academic excellence across our campuses. Maintaining standards of teaching excellence and supporting student achievement in a nurturing, positive environment are key elements of our culture, and Neena will help us continue that mantra at our school.”

The public is invited to meet Ms. Bhave at Stratford School’s upcoming Open House on Thursday, July 27, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visit http://www.stratfordschools.com/open-house to learn more.

About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school founded on the belief that education is a significant influence in the life of a child. Stratford offers an accelerated curriculum from preschool through eighth grade with an emphasis in the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) that incorporates music, physical education, foreign language, and social skills development. Stratford’s goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel, and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. Visit http://www.stratfordschools.com for more information.