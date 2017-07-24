BarTender® Named a Top Logistics Technology Solution Provider

BarTender named a Top 25 technology provider We’ve been focused on enabling the transparency, interoperability and velocity that today’s new, dynamic logistics environments demand, and we’re honored to be recognized by CIO Applications for our work.

Seagull Scientific announced today that CIO Applications magazine has selected Seagull’s BarTender® software for the publication’s prestigious list of the top 25 logistics technology solutions providers.

The rapidly evolving logistics and supply chain management landscape is creating strategic opportunities for organizations to deploy technologies that can help them build a competitive edge. The editorial board at CIO Applications examined global logistics technology vendors and solution providers, and announced their “Top 25 Logistics Technology Solution Providers” for 2017 in their June issue.

“BarTender’s simple and straightforward integration with ERP and WMS systems such as SAP, Oracle, HighJump, Epicor and IBM makes it the powerful tool that manages the labeling, barcoding and RFID encoding of many of the world’s largest and most complex supply chains,” said Harold Boe, President and CEO of Seagull Scientific. “We’ve been focused on enabling the transparency, interoperability and velocity that today’s new, dynamic logistics environments demand, and we’re honored to be recognized by CIO Applications for our work.”

BarTender and the rest of the CIO Applications top 25 technology providers are featured in the June 2017 issue of the magazine, as well as online at https://www.cioapplications.com.

About Seagull Scientific

Seagull Scientific enables organizations around the world to improve safety, security, efficiency and compliance by marking and identifying any and all items of importance. Our BarTender software is the most trusted and best supported solution for designing, printing and automating the production of labels, barcodes, RFID tags, security cards and more. Seagull technology is at the heart of Auto ID solutions for thousands of companies in supply chain/logistics, food and beverage, manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and other industries. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, we deliver our products into more than 150 countries through a global network of distributors and resellers. Learn more at http://www.seagullscientific.com.