Merchant Giant, one of the nation’s most affordable merchant services provider, has expanded their credit card processing services to California’s Bay Area. Merchant Giant’s new operations center in San Francisco now connects with the adjacent Los Angeles Service Center and ensures regional coverage for the entire state of California.

Merchant Giant enables small and large businesses eliminate credit card processing fees with an innovative and proven program which has resulted in reduced operating costs and increased profits. This zero fee solution has the potential to attain up to 20% increase in profits for participating merchants.

Created by seasoned small business entrepreneurs for the small business owner, Merchant Giant strives to provide low-cost solutions to the high cost credit card processing segment of a business. Having operated many small businesses of their own, the Merchant Giant leadership team inherently understands the challenges facing today's online and brick and mortar retailers. Through the synergy achieved by these real-life experiences, successes, and financial expertise, Merchant Giant can offer its clients unparalleled value and saving opportunities.

Today's business owner faces many challenges. From delivering quality products and services at competitive prices to a growing list of local, state, and federal regulations, credit card processing shouldn't be one of them. By eliminating credit card processing fees from operating costs, Merchant Giant enables business owners to focus on what matters most: profits and customer retention. Merchant Giant's money-wise zero fee solution is a breath of fresh air for struggling merchants.

With thousands of satisfied clients already enjoying the Merchant Giant benefits nationwide, the San Francisco Bay Area of California will be a prime opportunity for growth for business owners and Merchant Giant alike. The continued success of this innovative zero fee credit card processing system has resulted in expansion plans to Oregon state in the 1st quarter, 2018.