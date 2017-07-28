Lowepro, a company with a 50-year reputation creating protective gear-carrying solutions, today announced an updated, enhanced design for their popular Flipside Series. The new line features four new backpacks that maintain the same look and feel of the original Flipside bags, while adding new features to cater to laptop/tablet users.

“Today’s customer needs a bag that can accommodate the latest gear including drones, cameras, tablets and laptops,” said Michelle Erbs, Marketing Director for Lowepro. “The new Flipside backpacks provide the storage and versatility that these active photographers and content creators need, while giving them easy access to gear and providing the protection that Lowepro’s reputation is built on.”

Building on the success of the previous Flipside bags, each bag in the new series features two stretch-mesh side pockets for quick grab items like water bottles or tripods. Customizable compartments and a built-in All Weather AW Cover™ keep the latest cameras and compact drones safe wherever the day takes you. CradleFit™ compartments for laptops and tablets ensure top of the line protection without jostling these valuable devices. Gear attachments on the exterior of each bag allow you to affix extra gear with ease. Lowepro's signature Flipside design offers increased security through body-side points of entry and full access to gear without setting your bag down.

The updated Flipside Series of bags will include four backpacks of varying sizes to accommodate a wide array of gear:



Flipside 200 AW II ($99.95 US MSRP) The most streamlined of the collection, this backpack accommodates up to a 7-inch tablet, mirrorless or compact DSLR camera with up to 70-120mm attached lens or compact drone, compact tripod and one or two extra lenses.

Flipside 300 AW II ($119.95 US MSRP) Taking storage up one notch, this backpack accommodates up to a 10-inch tablet, DSLR camera with 70-120mm mounted lens or compact drone, compact tripod and two additional standard lenses.

Flipside 400 AW II ($149.95 US MSRP) This large backpack accommodates up to a 10-inch tablet and 15-inch laptop, DSLR camera with up to a 300mm mounted lens or compact drone, compact tripod, four to six additional lenses and a flash.

Flipside 500 AW II ($179.95 US MSRP) The most robust of the series, this backpack accommodates up to a 10-inch tablet and 15-inch laptop, Pro DSLR camera with grip and up to 400mm mounted lens or 500mm detached lens or compact drone, tripod and four to six additional lenses.

For more information about Flipside Series, including purchasing, please visit: http://www.lowepro.com/flipside.

ABOUT LOWEPRO

The trusted leader in gear protection. Lowepro specialized backpacks, cases and camera bags have been an essential part of countless adventures through every climate and condition over the last 50 years. Our evolutionary designs elevate the way you carry, protect and organize your gear. To learn more, please visit http://www.lowepro.com.