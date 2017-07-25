L-com Releases IP68 Fiber Plugs, Receptacles and Jam Nuts

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new series of LC fiber plugs, receptacles and jam nuts to address high speed voice, video and data networking applications.

These new IP68-rated fiber products were designed to stand up to extreme environments while providing high throughput network connectivity. The ruggedized IP68 fiber plugs and IP68 fiber receptacles offer 400lb pull strength and 450lb crush resistance as well as protection from moisture, liquid and dust. Both plugs and receptacles are available in multimode, single-mode and APC polish single-mode types.

In addition to the new LC plugs and in-line receptacles, we now offer IP68-rated flange mount, jam nut, D38999 and daisy chain-style fiber receptacles that are perfect for mounting to an enclosure or panel. These receptacles are also offered in multimode, single-mode, and APC polish single-mode styles.

“These new IP68 fiber plugs and receptacles were designed to take a beating while offering optimal network performance. They are perfect for industrial networking applications involving fiber where exposure to chemicals, physical contact and the environment are prevalent,“ said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

These new IP68-rated fiber LC plugs and receptacles are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

