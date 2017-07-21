Conroe Family Loses 3 Children To Tragic House Fire

Texas based law firm, Godsey Martin, P.C. has teamed up with local radio station Majic 102.1 to help the family in any way possible. The firm asks for any help possible and to keep the Johnson family in your thoughts. Strength comes in numbers, and the family could use as much help as possible right now.

The Houston community is gathering in support for a grieving mother who lost 3 of her children in a tragic house fire. The fire started around 4am on May 12th, and continued on throughout the morning hours. The cause for the fire is unknown at this time, however it remains under investigation. Three children were killed; and one child was left in critical condition. Additionally, six members of the family were injured trying to save the three children trapped upstairs. Despite the Conroe Fire Department and Conroe Police Department’s best efforts, they were unable to reach the children.

The mother, April Johnson, is grieving and in disbelief after not just losing her home, but her three children as well. April primarily raised her 4 kids by herself, which makes the grieving process even more difficult. April says she feels “blessed that God left her with one of her kids” rather than losing all four. The ten-year-old who survived is named Adrian, and he is slowly recovering. Adrian has a positive outlook on life and also says he is very blessed. He is expected to make a full recovery and is very excited about the future. He has expressed interest in becoming a Lawyer one day.

Texas based law firm, Godsey Martin, P.C. has teamed up with local radio station Majic 102.1 to help the family in any way possible. After meeting with the family and learning of their story, the firm decided to start a campaign to help raise money for a college fund for ten-year-old Adrian. A Gofundme has been setup and can be found on their Instagram (@IJustGotHit) in their bio. They hope to raise $30,000 dollars for the young boy so he can achieve his dreams of going to law school one day. Along with the Gofundme, the firm has paired with Majic 102.1 at their monthly “Live after 5” event where 1 dollar of every ticket bought will go towards Adrian’s college fund.

You can find more information on this event at http://www.myhoustonmajic.com