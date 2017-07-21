Akorbi Strategically Expands Global Executive Team

Gomez will focus on Latin American operations with an emphasis on strategic growth and operational enhancement.

Akorbi has named Mario Gomez Vice President of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Contact Center Services, a strategic partnership that brings Gomez on as a key part of Akorbi’s global executive team. In his position, Gomez will focus on Latin American operations with an emphasis on strategic growth and operational enhancement. The many years of industry experience that Gomez brings to this highly strategic role will help Akorbi to continue meeting the needs of the company’s global clients through targeted services.

According to Gomez, “I am honored to have the support of Akorbi’s executive team as I lead the BPO Division’s global initiatives. I’m excited to be part of a fast-growing company with strong values, as well as the multilingual industry, which has a huge impact in the global economy.”

Gomez’ extensive background in the customer service and call center industry, along with his accounting degree, will allow him to measure results and implement continuous process improvement. He will also enhance current systems, policies and procedures, while also improving customer satisfaction and R.O.I.

“Mario has a consistent history of operational excellence and creating an exceptional customer experience,” said Azam Mirza, Akorbi’s President and co-founder. “His dedication and commitment have helped drive our growth by delivering world-class services, as well as by creating strategic opportunities and exceptional value for our clients and employees.”

About Akorbi

Akorbi is a U.S.-based company providing enterprise solutions that empower companies to achieve success in the global economy. These solutions include: technical and multilingual staffing, learning services, multilingual contact centers, video remote solutions, translation/localization and interpretation services. Our customer-driven solutions help companies establish or strengthen compassionate, human connections, between businesses, customers and employees, across languages, cultures and industries, in any modality, from any location. For more information, visit http://www.akorbi.com or call 1.877.4.AKORBI.