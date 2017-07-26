Elinchrom Announces The Ranger Trade-In Program

The new ELB 1200 is hands-down the most advanced 1,200 Ws battery-powered strobe kit on the market. They are ultra-dependable, insanely durable, super easy to use and the Hi-Sync functionality is unsurpassed by any other strobe on the market

To coincide with the much-anticipated release of the ELB 1200, Elinchrom is providing current Elinchrom Ranger owners with a $1000 credit good towards the purchase of a new ELB 1200 when they trade in their old Ranger RX pack and head!

Photographers all over world have come to rely on Elinchrom Rangers for their power output, portability, and rugged design. To reward their loyal customers, Elinchrom is making it easier than ever for Ranger owners to upgrade their lighting kit with this amazing trade- in offer.

What Elinchrom products are eligible for trade in?

Any Ranger RX, Ranger RX Speed or Ranger RX Speed AS with a minimum of one Ranger A or Ranger S Flash Head. Please note: Quadra/ELB 400 products are not eligible for this trade-in offer.

What condition does the gear have to be in?

The units do not have to be functional, but they do need to be complete ie: battery, pack, charger and a minimum of one head.

Is there a limit per customer?

No. There is no limit to the number of Ranger Packs and Heads that a customer can receive credit for. However customers cannot combine multiple packs and heads into one trade-in offer and receive more than a $1000 credit on a single ELB 1200 purchase. In other words, only one old pack and head can be traded in for credit on the purchase of one new ELB 1200.

“Over the last twelve years, my Rangers have been workhorses. They have taken so much punishment and have never let me down. While testing out the new ELB 1200 over the past few months, I haven’t once wanted to pull out my old Rangers. The new ELB 1200 is hands-down the most advanced 1,200 Ws battery-powered strobe kit on the market. They are ultra-dependable, insanely durable, super easy to use and the Hi-Sync functionality is unsurpassed by any other strobe on the market. They are also nearly half the weight of my old Rangers. In short, the ELB 1200 blows the doors off my old Rangers. I can’t wait to trade-in mine and upgrade to the new ELB 1200.” — Michael Clark

Can the trade in be done at my local camera store?

Yes! Photographers ready to upgrade are encouraged to bring their qualifying Ranger equipment to any authorized dealer to receive $1000 off their ELB 1200 purchase instantly. Visit http://www.elinchromus.com/where-to-buy/dealers to find a local dealer.

Is there any other way I can trade in my old gear?

Yes! An online option for trade-in is available. Simply visit http://elb1200tradein.elinchromus.com/ to register and receive free shipping materials to send in your old Ranger pack and head. Once the gear is checked in and verified as a valid trade-in, a check for $1000 will be sent out.

When does the trade in program end?

The trade-in offer is valid on purchases made through December 31, 2017. If the equipment is being traded in via direct shipment, it must be received by MAC Group before January 31, 2018 to qualify for this program.

For more information on the ELB 1200 and other Elinchrom products visit http://www.elinchrom.com

About Elinchrom:

Since 1962, Elinchrom has been producing the world’s most portable lighting gear, drawing from a heritage of more than 50 years of innovation. Based in Renens, on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Elinchrom continues to innovate with a product range that covers every photographer’s needs, from compact flash equipment to battery and power pack systems, reflectors, softboxes as well as numerous lighting accessories. Elinchrom’s lighting equipment is used around the world for both studio and outdoor purposes

About MAC Group:

MAC Group is a sales, marketing and distribution company dedicated to supplying photographers, videographers, educators and students with the world's finest image-making tools, education and inspiration. For more information on the MAC Group, please visit: http://macgroupus.com

Contact:

For review and marketing opportunities with in the US, please contact Jeff Lazell, Brand Marketing Manager for Elinchrom at their US Distributer MAC Group. Email: Jeffl@macgroupus.com