Michael McMahon, President and Executive Director, Path to Purchase Institute

On October 17-28, 2017 in Rosemont, IL, the Path to Purchase Institute will host TransparencyIQ, the retail industry’s first event that addresses the desires of consumers to know what’s in the products they use and consume.

The Label Insight 2016 Transparency ROI Study reports that 94 percent of consumers say it is important that brands and manufacturers are transparent about what is in their food and how it is made. In addition, 73 percent of consumers are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

Many CPG brands and retailers are responding to the customer demand for information by adopting a philosophy of transparency. “Transparency is emerging as a critical consideration on the shopper's path to purchase. While ingredient information is vital, it's only part of the honest and authentic relationship shoppers want to have with the products and services they purchase,” said Michael McMahon, president and executive director of the Path to Purchase Institute. “In a highly competitive market, transparency is a successful strategy for winning consumer loyalty.”

Since transparency affects many facets of the retail industry, from supply chain to regulatory specialists to marketers, the conference will engage executives from a variety of disciplines. It will address best practices for strategic marketing with transparency, the value of transparency, and tangible applications for building stronger consumer connections. The program includes case studies, information on using shopper data to drive decisions, how the shopper path to purchase should influence marketing strategy and how retailers can own health and wellness.

Industry leaders from Pepsico, Topco, Unilever, GS1 US, Cognizant and the University of North Carolina have joined founding sponsor Label Insight on the TransparencyIQ Advisory Board. The board will provide insights and perspectives as sessions and speakers are selected.

For more information, visit http://www.transparency-iq.com.

