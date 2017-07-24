G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Project Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best project management technology buying decision. Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management, Smartsheet, Basecamp, Asana, Wrike, Podio, and Workfront were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Paymo, Mavenlink, TeamGantt, Targetprocess, Teamwork Projects, LeanKit, ClickUp, Meisterplan, Cascade Strategy, Avaza, MeisterTask, Intervals, Redbooth, Freedcamp, ZenHub, Clarizen, Accelo, Active Collab, Workamajig Platinum, Function Point, MindManager, XMind, FunctionFox, COMPASS® Quality Management System, RationalPlan, Celoxis, Daylite, and Kanzen were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Asana earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Microsoft Project & Portfolio earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



In-house problems — Users noted that project management products require a rigorous training period, and in some cases require a team of employees devoted solely to learning the product. With 69% of project management tools being implemented by an in-house team, there is room for improvement on the product side.

Improves communication and transparency — As in the previous version of the report, the majority of the products in this report scored above 80% in Collaborative Project Planning. Users said that project management software helped greatly with company-wide communication and transparency by creating a centralized platform featuring all projects and tasks. According to users, this effectively created an environment of ownership and accountability.

Look out for integrations — Project management tools typically offer a host of features, such as Gantt charts, calendar views, project budgeting, and issue tracking. Many users note, however, that finding a tool that fits a certain need or has the right type of integration is more important than getting an "all-in-one" product.

About the Project Management Software Grid report:

The report is based on more than 5,334 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 251 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Project Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.