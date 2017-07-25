Infinite Energy Makes Top 100 Best Companies List

Infinite Energy was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For. This marks the fifth time the multistate energy supplier has been named to the annual list.

The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories. Infinite Energy ranked #13 among large companies.

To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“I'm so proud of everything our employees do and honored that they care so much about Infinite Energy to rate us so highly,” said Darin Cook, co-founder and co-CEO of Infinite Energy. “We've got much more to do and exciting adventures ahead. Everything great we do is because of our employees.”

Infinite Energy was established in Gainesville, Florida, in 1994 and has about 350 employees. The company focuses on promoting from within to maintain its vibrant corporate culture. From an onsite 24-hour gym to an executive mentorship program to paid financial planning courses, company programs are designed to help employees develop both personally and professionally.

“What’s clear from our list is that amenities like free lunch or a game room at the workplace are not the things that make a great workplace. Those amenities are just part of the way companies reflect their cultures — it’s the culture of the company and the company’s ability to hire people who understand and embody the culture that create a great workplace,” said Executive Editor Mark Howard.

"The best companies obviously provide strong pay and benefits to their employees, but they also offer fun diversions such as ice cream socials, holiday parties and field days," said Florida Trend Publisher Andy Corty. "And these top companies encourage employees to participate in the organization's overall success with training and open communications."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Infinite Energy

Infinite Energy provides natural gas in Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey as well as electricity in Texas. It serves all customers, from residential to commercial to industrial. With in-house customer care, trading and software development, the company’s focus on operations provides superior quality control and a range of energy options for every customer, big or small. For more information on Infinite Energy, visit InfiniteEnergy.com.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 250,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers business news, executives, key industry sectors, regional news and lifestyle. Enewsletters cover breaking news, movers and influencers, health care, education and small business. Floridatrend.com attracts over 100,000 unique viewers monthly.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit BestCompaniesGroup.com.