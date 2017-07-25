We are very excited to have Steve on board to drive our new business acquisition efforts" - Frank Olivieri, President and Chief Operating Officer

SupplyLogic, a marketing supply chain management company that delivers efficiencies, cost savings, and improved brand delivery for the most recognized brands in the world, announced today that it has named Steven Rosato as Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Rosato has over 25 years of sales and sales management success, with broad experience in leading major account sales teams, driving and closing multi-million dollar contracts, P&L management, and leading digital transformation in major accounts.

“We are very excited to have Steve on board to drive our new business acquisition efforts." said Frank Olivieri, President and Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to drive growth for the organization, the background and experience that Steve brings to the company will absolutely accelerate our performance.”

SupplyLogic has enjoyed significant growth in recent years, and continues to recruit and hire talent that understands the marketing supply chain and can immediately add value to the customer. The company’s total employee count has increased by 35% since June of 2016 with sales and customer support being the largest areas of expansion.

“I am thrilled to join the Supply Logic team at such an exciting time. The investments the company has made in people, technology, sales methodology, and marketing have already begun to pay off.” said Rosato, adding “The company’s business process outsourcing approach aligns supplier capabilities with the needs of the customer in a way that drives up quality while delivering a lower total cost of ownership.”

Mr. Rosato earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Binghamton University and will continue to reside in Albany, NY.

About SupplyLogic

SupplyLogic enables the largest companies in the financial services, insurance, retail and CPG sectors to unify and streamline the procurement, management, and delivery of branded materials throughout their organization. The company’s unique approach to process management enables customers of SupplyLogic to enjoy reduced cost, faster time to market, and more consistent brand representation across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.supplylogic.com.