APS, a leader in cloud-based workforce management solutions and payroll tax compliance services, announced today a new partnership with Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. This partnership is the first native financial management integration for APS and provides joint customers with a seamless connection between their core financial management system and their HR and payroll applications.

APS clients and partners can now utilize bidirectional syncing with the Intacct cloud ERP system for a unified, seamless payroll and financial management experience. The integration simplifies bank reconciliation and expands visibility into financial trends and metrics.

Key features and benefits of the integrated solution include:



Real-time visibility into financial and payroll data anywhere, anytime.

Real-time access to customized, accurate reporting of integrated financial, HR, and payroll data.

Easy integration with other internal applications such as Retirement and Point-of-Sale.

Automated business workflows to eliminate the possibility of transposition errors without any costly programming and upkeep required.

Complete online document management capabilities to eliminate paper copies and file folders.

One central source for all employee data for better control and less manual work.

"As a company whose focus is on creating the best user experience, forming a partnership and building an integration between APS OnLine and Intacct was a sure-fire formula for success," said Stacey Palazzo, Channel Partner Manager at APS. "This is just one step towards our goal of simplifying the lives we touch, as it's more important than ever to be the proactive support network our clients deserve."

"In the world of cloud-based systems, there is no need to purchase a cumbersome suite of mediocre solutions from a single vendor just to gain the benefit of integration between applications. Companies should choose the best-in-class solutions that best fit their business needs," said Marc Linden, CFO and head of Business Development at Intacct. "Intacct works closely with a wide range of business partners, such as APS, who have pre-integrated their software with our cloud ERP system. This provides companies with increased choice for their business software and removes the burden of integrating systems. This new integration between APS and Intacct will provide our joint customers with a wide range of benefits to streamline processes and gain better visibility into their business."

To learn more about the integrated solution, please visit the APS listing on the Intacct Marketplace at http://marketplace.intacct.com.

About APS

Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, APS brings innovation and efficiency to modern workforce management while delivering personalized service and support. APS builds our award-winning technology from the ground up, focusing on usability, reliability, and compliance. APS crafts a unified platform of cloud solutions, including core HR, benefits administration, carrier connections, performance reviews, payroll, attendance, scheduling, recruiting, onboarding, self service, ACA compliance, and reporting.

In 2017, G2 Crowd ranked APS as the Best Software for HR and Administrative Teams and Gartner Software Advice recognized APS has a FrontRunner for its HR and Applicant Tracking Software. APS helps organizations in over 475 jurisdictions in all 50 states, including Rainbow Sandals, CC's Coffee House, Cheerwine, and Columbia Southern University. For more information, please visit http://www.apspayroll.com or call 855-945-7921.

About Intacct

Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct's innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. The Intacct system includes applications for accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing.

Intacct is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit http://www.intacct.com or call 877-437-7765.

# # #

Intacct and the Intacct logo are trademarks of Intacct Corporation. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.