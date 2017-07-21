This is one of our most popular theme weekends, and one that will bring back more than a few memories

WCPE FM Cinema Classics Weekend

TheClassicalStation.org Celebrates Sounds of the Silver Screen

WCPE Music Director William Woltz announces a weekend-long extravaganza celebrating Great Classical Music in the cinema, August 4 through 6, 2017. Throughout this festival, WCPE will share music from films ranging from timeless to obscure. On Saturday you may request your favorite cinema classic here.

“A great film relies on both sight and sound for its impact. So for many of us, the memory of a favorite movie scene is forever linked with the music playing at the time,” offers Woltz. “Beginning with Allegro on Friday afternoon, we feature Classical selections that have been used in your favorite films, plus music written especially for the silver screen.”

For a stroll down memory lane, hear such notable classical works as:

4 Friday

4:00 p.m. Zimmer: “Now We are Free” from Gladiator

5:00 p.m. Wagner: “Dich, teure Halle” from Tannhäuser

6:00 p.m. Williams: “Princess Leia’s Theme” from Star Wars

7:00 p.m. Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

8:00 p.m. Shore: Selections from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

9:00 p.m. Morricone: Selections from The Mission

5 Saturday

8:00 a.m. Williams: “Raiders March”

9:00 a.m. Pachelbel: Canon in D

10:00 a.m. Bach: Italian Concerto in F

11:00 a.m. E. Bernstein: Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird

12:00 p.m. Bacalov: Theme from Il Postino

2:00 p.m. Herrmann: Suite from Citizen Kane

3:00 p.m. Strauss II: The Blue Danube

4:00 p.m. Korngold: “The Adventures of Robin Hood”

5:00 p.m. Djawadi: Medley from Game of Thrones

6 Sunday

7:00 a.m. Myers: Cavatina from The Deer Hunter

11:00 a.m. Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler’s List

12:00 p.m. G. Anderson: “Three Waltzes for Five Browns” (a Disney movie medley)

1:00 p.m. Glass: The Hours Suite

2:00 p.m. Shore: “The Fellowship”

3:00 p.m. Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

4:00 p.m. Morricone: “Stagecoach to Red Rock” from The Hateful Eight

5:00 p.m. Stravinsky: Firebird Suite

“This is one of our most popular theme weekends, and one that will bring back more than a few memories,” adds Woltz.

WCPE’s 24/7 live broadcast of Great Classical Music, 24 Hours A Day can be accessed around the globe in several ways; on-line streaming in multiple formats, including IPv6, small dish home satellite reception, local cable television systems and traditional radio broadcasting. A complete list of the ways WCPE is available with instructions for cable and satellite reception can be found at: http://theclassicalstation.org/listen.shtml.

About WCPE:

With a 39 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.

