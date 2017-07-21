Walnut Hill Medical Center Closing Sale

Walnut Hill Medical Center is closing. “Our goal is to make the best of an unfortunate situation, and reallocate these much needed medical assets within the healthcare community. This state-of-the-art equipment will bring significant value to patient care in its next home,” said Joanne Frogge,

BidMed LLC announced it will hold a one-day online auction to sell the medical assets of Walnut Hill Medical Center in Dallas, TX, due to the hospital’s recent closure. This one-day medical online auction will take place on BidMed’s website http://www.bidmed.com/events on July 25, 2017, from 8am to 5pm CDT. Registration is free and now open, and inspection of all equipment is available by appointment to registered buyers.

Walnut Hill Medical Center- The $100 million facility was described by its owners as "the dawn of a new era of health care delivery" when it opened in 2014. Forbes writer Carming Gallo described the facility as “the hospital Steve Jobs would have built.” The 100-bed facility featured 7 operating rooms, 4 cardiac catheterization labs, 16 intensive care unit beds, endoscopy suites, and specialty equipment including CT, MRI, digital X-ray, mammography, and ultrasounds.

“Our goal is to make the best of an unfortunate situation, and reallocate these much needed medical assets within the healthcare community. This state-of-the-art equipment will bring significant value to patient care in its next home,” said Joanne Frogge, BidMed President.

A complete list of equipment for sale and details about the auction are available online at http://www.bidmed.com/events/walnut-hill/.

BidMed LLC (http://www.bidmed.com) is a leader in the healthcare asset disposition industry, specializing in the buying and selling of pre-owned medical equipment. Powered by innovative technology and proprietary data, BidMed’s services include medical asset valuations, inventory reconciliations, and liquidations. With over 20 years of experience in the asset disposition industry, BidMed provides current, fair market values on pre-owned medical assets using a progressive, in house data analytics tool. BidMed liquidates U.S. and Canadian healthcare facilities due to relocations, expansions, and closures, providing complete onsite project management to ensure clients recover the highest value for all medical assets. BidMed is headquartered in Chicago, IL and has worked with a diverse base of clients, including hospitals, surgery centers, transition/equipment planning companies, financial lending institutions, and equipment manufacturers.