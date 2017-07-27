Billy Beane (Download Link: http://i.imgur.com/FnzAZqx.jpg) Beane has an amazing story to tell of how innovation, technology and analytics completely transformed how major league baseball evaluates players and projects their value based on keys to production success, said George D. Szigeti, HTA president and CEO.

Billy Beane, whose statistical methodology helped revolutionize major league baseball and inspired the best-selling book and Oscar-nominated film, Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt, will present the opening keynote address at the 2017 Global Tourism Summit in Honolulu, September 19.

Beane’s keynote topic, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, will share his innovative philosophy of utilizing analytics to identify undervalued assets to create and sustain a competitive advantage. It is a philosophy adopted by sports executives and CEOs in organizations nationwide to more effectively, efficiently and profitably manage assets, talent and resources for long-term success.

Presented by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the three-day Global Tourism Summit takes place September 19-21, at the Hawaii Convention Center. Beane’s presentation will open the summit on September 19, at 9:00 a.m., and set the tone of how sustainability in business can be achieved through creativity, innovation, technology and being open to breaking free of longstanding norms.

A first-round draft pick in 1980 who went on to play major league baseball in six seasons, Beane joined the Oakland Athletics’ front office in 1990 as an advance scout. He was promoted to general manager in 1997 and, in that role, began putting his imprint on the game’s future with his Moneyball philosophy.

Despite being burdened at the time with one of the worst teams in baseball, one of the lowest payrolls and apathetic fan interest, Beane implemented a new statistical methodology that accurately tied players’ value to team performance. The revolutionary approach soon reversed the team’s declining fortunes, revitalized the entire franchise and attracted a new legion of fans. The Athletics has been a competitive force ever since, highlighted by winning six American League West Division titles since 2000.

“Billy Beane has an amazing story to tell of how innovation, technology and analytics completely transformed how major league baseball evaluates players and projects their value based on keys to production success,” said George D. Szigeti, HTA president and CEO. “His Moneyball strategy leveled the playing field for the Oakland A’s with the big-market teams and presents a fascinating case study that is perfectly applicable to the challenges Hawai‘i businesses face daily with global competition.”

Attendees can enjoy Beane’s keynote presentation by registering to attend the Global Tourism Summit online at the dedicated website, http://www.GlobalTourismSummitHawaii.com.

Several options are available for registration, including early-bird savings being offered to individuals and groups attending all three days of the summit if they register by July 31.



Individuals: Full Conference, September 19-21: $325, a savings of $70

Groups of Eight or More: Full Conference, September 19-21: $300 per person, a savings of $65 per person (Groups can mix and match different attendees during the conference)

Student and Faculty Members: Full Conference, September 19-21: $150

Individuals, Partial Conference, September 19-20: $275

Individuals, Partial Conference, September 20-21: $265

The Global Tourism Summit will present an invigorating program that shares the significance of the Hawaiian culture, global marketing, technology and innovation in presentations and panel discussions. The goal of the summit is to bring together businesses and individuals from all types of industries to help improve tourism in Hawaii and abroad. Sustainable tourism is the summit theme.

Previously known as the Hawaii Tourism Conference, HTA changed the name of the annual event to the Global Tourism Summit to more accurately reflect Hawaii’s emergence as a leader in international travel and tourism.

About the Hawaii Tourism Authority

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is responsible for strategically managing the State of Hawaii’s marketing initiatives to support tourism. HTA’s goal is to optimize tourism’s benefits for Hawaii, while being attentive to the interests of travelers, the community and visitor industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawaii’s leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure the sustainability of tourism’s success.

