Estify has announced it will launch Estify Pro, a first-of-its-kind predictive collision repair planning solution, at NACE Automechanika on July 26, 2017. Estify Pro is a tool that automates vehicle repair planning, a process that has until now been completely manual and subjective. Estify has partnered directly with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to create a software platform that generates consistent OEM documentation quickly and easily for repairers and insurance carriers. Estify Pro thus ensures that vehicles will consistently be returned to the safety standards intended in the original design. Pro integrates directly into the industry’s most common estimating platforms, ensuring there is no disruption of a repairer’s current workflow or communication with his or her customers. NACE attendees will have the unique opportunity to demo the platform by visiting Estify at Booth 1759 or at the Mercedes-Benz Exhibit (Booth 1145) during the event.

“Vehicles on the road today are more like computers on wheels,” says Estify CEO Rochelle Thielen. “Until the age of autonomous vehicles, cars will continue to become more complex, and therefore achieving accuracy in the repair process is and will continue to be more difficult than ever before.”

With Estify Pro, the collision repair planning process has never been easier. The platform offers a host of benefits including improved accuracy, decreased cycle times, increased productivity, and smoother onboarding of new employees while reducing liability, supplements, and the number of vehicles that return to a shop due to improper repairs.

“Estify is passionate about providing repairers and carriers with instant and integrated access to OEM repair data,” says Thielen. “We understand that repairers, carriers, and vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) are all committed to high-quality repairs that restore vehicles to pre-loss condition. However, with so many external pressures surrounding the repair process, manually referencing approved repair procedures is far too time-consuming. Studies have shown that less than 20% of vehicles have been repaired using current OEM repair procedures as a reference. We know we can save more lives and the hundreds of millions of dollars lost to inefficient repairs by getting in front of the repair, integrating directly into the current estimating workflow, and automatically providing all the documentation needed to properly restore the vehicle to pre-loss condition.”

Estify is launching pilots with several OEMs at NACE Automechanika, and Pro will be widely available by early 2018. To sign up for a demo of Estify Pro at NACE Automechanika, please click here: https://calendly.com/estify/pro/07-26-2017

