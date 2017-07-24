SAIL Capital wins "Niche Investment Firm (Energy) 2017" We've created a new advisory business SAIL Global Advisors LLC to assist large global investors in adapting to this new trend with the greatest expertise and experience.

The ACQ5 Awards released their results for this year, and SAIL Capital was voted "US Niche Investment Firm of the Year (Energy)." Just last week, SAIL was awarded the same award for the Cleantech Category. The ACQ5 Global Awards, launched in 2005 and now in its 12th year, were the first of their kind in the global legal / financial publishing industry.

"We are honored to accept the Awards for both categories: Energy and Cleantech. Our vision is always to see the full spectrum of energy." says SAIL CEO Walter Schindler.

At the same time, the news headlines of the last week show the growing interest in investments in companies that have a sustainable agenda. Founded in 2000, SAIL Capital is internationally recognized as a global pioneer of sustainable investment. Schindler adds: “We are experiencing the steepest rise in demand for sustainable investment assets in history. That is why we've created a new advisory business SAIL Global Advisors LLC to assist large global investors in adapting to this new trend with the greatest expertise and experience."

ACQ5 Global Awards decisions are firmly based on peer nominations following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the markets in all global regions. The total number of nominations received stood at an amazing 83,121.

"Relying on reader insight and experience to provide nominations to the panel remains the cornerstone of our program and to identify industry leaders, individuals, teams and organizations that represent the benchmark of achievement and best practice in the business world” according to Jake Robson, Group Editor of The ACQ5