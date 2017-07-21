NextLOGiK Receives Communitas Award for Work with Local Nonprofit

NextLOGiK, a software company based in Columbia, Maryland, received the 2017 Communitas Award for its work supporting Rebuilding Together Howard County, a nonprofit organization that brings volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners.

The Communitas Award, given by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, recognizes the efforts of exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals working to help others by supplying resources and guidance to benefit their community and change what it means to do business.

Rebuilding Together Howard County (RTHC) is a local affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together nonprofit that provides vital home repairs to those who cannot afford them, including people with disabilities, the elderly, veterans and families with children.

Kirk Couser, CEO of NextLOGiK, was introduced to RTHC in 2013 while participating in Leadership Howard County. At the time, RTHC was struggling to attract new homeowner applications and needed more donations and corporate sponsors. When paired with RTHC as part of Leadership Howard County, Couser led a team in devising a plan to strengthen RTHC.

The final plan addressed RTHC’s need for a stronger online presence, including a more powerful voice on social media, a new website and online applications for easier access. RTHC’s budget, however, could not cover the plan’s costs. In response, Couser offered to manage and fund the development of a new website for RTHC as well as provide full-time social media marketing.

Couser joined RTHC’s board of directors and his team helped the organization grow. Thanks to NextLOGiK’s work, RTHC’s social media presence grew on Twitter from 0 to 400 followers and on Facebook with 45 likes reaching 1,400 over the course of NextLOGiK and RTHC’s collaboration.

In addition, RTHC expanded under the guidance of Couser and his team, taking on two new employees and allowing the organization to rely less on the all-volunteer board and delegate tasks to new staff members.

“NextLOGiK is an organization which strongly embodies the philosophy of people coming together for the good of the community,” said Ann Heavner, executive director of RTHC. “As a result of their generous talent and expertise, Rebuilding Together has an outstanding website which encourages low-income homeowners to apply for free home repairs. NextLOGiK also is the creative force supporting our monthly newsletters and social media outreach to our sponsors and thousand volunteers. Rebuilding Together Howard County cannot thank NextLOGiK enough for their outstanding support to enable our organization to grow and help those who cannot help themselves.”

Since the launch of the new website, the number of homeowner applications and corporate sponsorships have both doubled. Likewise, RTHC has moved from making home repairs once a year in April to providing home repairs year-round to those in need.

“Being a part of the growth Rebuilding Together Howard County has experienced is why I encourage our team to get involved in the community,” Couser said. “You cannot put into words how it feels to hear homeowners thank our volunteers for making their homes livable. This organization is helping more people in our community each year and we are humbled to support this effort.”

About NextLOGiK:

NextLOGiK is a software company based in Columbia, Maryland, that specializes in providing solutions to the health care and compliance industries. NextLOGiK developed CompWALK, a cloud-based, online and mobile platform that automates compliance and risk management operations. NextLOGiK is committed to giving back to the community that fostered its success, involved heavily in several local nonprofit organizations including the Howard County Autism Society, Rebuilding Together Howard County and the Howard County Police Foundation. Learn more at http://www.nextlogik.com.

About Rebuilding Together Howard County:

Rebuilding Together Howard County is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization which brings volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners in Howard County, Maryland. Since 1992, more than 700 houses in Howard County have received free home repairs. Approximately 800 to 1,000 volunteers work the last Saturday in April to repair homes to enable homeowners to be safe, warm and dry. Learn more at http://www.RebuildingTogetherHowardCounty.org.