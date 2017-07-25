Benzer Pharmacy announced today that it is a premier provider of workers’ compensation and Personal Injury Protection prescriptions, dedicated to delivering prescription medication to injured workers, auto accident victims and others.

Workers' compensation is a form of insurance that provides wage replacement and medical benefits to employees injured during employment.

Personal injury protection (PIP) on the other hand, is an extension of car insurance available in some U.S. states that covers medical expenses, pharmacy expenses and in some cases, lost wages and other damages.

Benzer Pharmacy will provide high quality service to customers with challenging claims including personal injury claims that big chain stores are unable to bill. “We are experts in dealing with complexities of workers’ compensation and personal injury claims,” says Lindsay Wall, Benzer Pharmacy Chief Clinical Officer.

Benzer Pharmacy, as an independent advocate, works directly with insurance companies to collect payment. “Benzer Pharmacy will coordinate with your insurance carrier to verify what prescriptions have been approved and provide free prescription delivery for customers including injured workers.”

In addition, Benzer understands the importance of staying with a consistent treatment plan and hence focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases including dermatological conditions and oncology.

Benzer pharmacists have extensive knowledge of workers’ compensation and personal injury protection meaning fewer calls from distressed patients, fewer interactions with the insurance carrier, and a lot less paper work.

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION: HOW BENZER PHARMACY CAN HELP

Through Benzer Pharmacy, patients do not have to worry about workers’ compensation claims. The pharmacy will provide free delivery and ensure faster healing, hence lower overall costs.

Benzer will also provide medication and support for patients and minimize the hurdles on their way to recovery.

For the physicians, as a specialty pharmacy, Benzer will deliver prescriptions to patients and work with the insurance carriers to collect payment so that the physicians can focus on their practice.

PERSONAL INJURY PROTECTION: HOW BENZER PHARMACY CAN HELP

Benzer Pharmacy works with injury firms and physicians to assist patients with all their pharmaceutical needs. Benzer feels that the injured should not face additional hurdles when trying to obtain prescription medication.

“If you are a personal injury law firm and your clients are facing difficulties or are being forced to pay out-of-pocket for prescription medication, then Benzer Pharmacy would like to help,” Lindsay states.

With Benzer, patients will have access to prescribed medication with little to no out-of-pocket costs at the time of delivery, ensuring they follow their treatment plan.

Benzer Pharmacy works with patient’s health insurance, personal injury benefits and the patient’s attorney to ensure patients get their medication.

For the attorneys, whether it be through a Letter of Protection, Personal Injury Protection coverage, Med-Pay, medical insurance, or workers’ compensation, Benzer Pharmacy wants to be the “go-to” pharmacy for all clients’ pharmaceutical needs including those who need pain meds and anti-inflammatories.

“Benzer Pharmacy, will take your patient’s lien and fill their prescriptions once approved. The pharmacy will fill their prescription needs even if their claim has been denied or goes through litigation.” Lindsay concludes.

For more information call: 888-623-6855

ABOUT BENZER PHARMACY

Benzer Pharmacy is a chain of independent retail pharmacies that specializes in specialty drugs and focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases including: Dermatological conditions and Oncology.

The first Benzer Pharmacy opened in 2009 in Flint, Michigan and has now grown to over 65 locations throughout: Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and California.



ACCREDITATIONS



Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of Community Retail and Specialty Pharmacy Program.

Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy

PCAB compounding accreditation with Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

All Benzer Pharmacy medications require a doctor's prescription. For more information: http://www.benzerpharmacy.com