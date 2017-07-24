PKF O’Connor Davies Receives High Praise from Diverse Client Base

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation's 28th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that clients from across industry sectors touted the firm’s ability to drive value in a recently released survey series. Executives from the nonprofit, financial services and industrial sectors, among others, pointed to the firm’s ability to understand their specific goals and challenges and to provide high-level strategy and service to address those needs as the key value drivers behind their relationships with PKF O’Connor Davies.

“We are always looking for new ways to add value and create deeper partnerships with our clients and the feedback we get from them is an invaluable part of that process,” said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner of PKF O’Connor Davies. “We are proud of the work that we’re doing and it’s great to get validation that we’re helping our clients achieve their goals. We thank our clients for their ongoing loyalty and we look forward to working with them for many more years as a valued partner.”

“PFK O’Connor Davies has helped me build my company from 20 people to now over 100 people,” said John Lowry, CEO and Founder of Spartan Capital. “They’ve been there for us, day in and day out and I would absolutely recommend the firm to others. Over the course of time, PFK O’Connor Davies has played a vital role as a partner to us.”

The series features a range of client responses on key business trends, topics and their relationships with PKF O’Connor Davies. A sample of those responses is available in video for viewing on the web. Along with John Lowry, other clients featured in the series include:



Phil Kraft, President and Executive Director of Honor Bound Foundation

William Moon, Controller at Edna McConnell Clark Foundation

Wayne Nussbickel, President and CEO of N&S Supply

Videos from the series can be viewed at http://www.pkfod.com.

