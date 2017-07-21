Helen Phin, VP Strategic Planning Greenberg offers an opportunity to deliver problem-solving, actionable insights backed by strong research to inspire new strategic thinking.

Helen’s background in the cultural zeitgeist, as well as her history of working with best-in-class companies, makes her a meaningful addition to the Greenberg team.

"I love digging into how people live, and to help solve thorny brand problems that necessitate the discovery and understanding of behaviors, customs, and beliefs. Greenberg offers an opportunity to deliver problem-solving, actionable insights backed by strong research to inspire new strategic thinking. I’m so excited to bring this offering to brands and social impact organizations.”

Andrew Greenberg, CEO and Founder, welcomed Helen to the company at an all-hands event this week.

“Helen’s arrival is a continued investment in strategy-driven research and thinking at Greenberg. Helen’s background in advertising and brand strategy broadens Greenberg’s collective experience, and she will be a wonderful partner for the brands we work with, and an excellent mentor for our people.”

Helen has nearly 20 years’ experience in all sides of the industry. Educated at the University of Minnesota, Helen has worked at esteemed agencies like Mad Dogs & Englishmen, Carol H. Williams, and Flamingo, on everything from CPG and spirits to technology.

About Greenberg Strategy

Greenberg is a fast-growing strategic consultancy that integrates research, design, and patterns thinking to help businesses transform and grow. Founded in 1997 and fiercely independent, the company has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland, Oregon, and Europe. Clients include some of the world's most-renowned brands, such as Chipotle, Google, Dell, Gap, Intel, Microsoft, Sony, and Visa.