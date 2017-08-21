Trust Automation, Inc. has been awarded the full-rate production contract from Lockheed Martin for the motion control systems on the AN/TPQ-53 (Q-53) Counterfire Target Acquisition Radar (CTAR)

Trust Automation, Inc. has been awarded the full-rate production contract from Lockheed Martin for the motion control systems on the AN/TPQ-53 (Q-53) Counterfire Target Acquisition Radar (CTAR). Trust Automation developed the Q-53’s entire motion control system, which levels the vehicle, elevates the radar platform and positions the radar.

Based on a solid-state phased array, the Q-53 detects, classifies, tracks and determines the location of enemy indirect fire in either 360 or 90 degree modes. Compared to earlier generation CTAR systems, the Q-53 provides enhanced performance—including greater mobility, increased reliability, lower life-cycle cost and reduced crew size.

The Q-53’s active electronically scanned array (AESA) provides the foundation for multi-mission capabilities. The Q-53 has demonstrated the ability to identify and track (UAS), showing the capacity to incorporate air surveillance simultaneously with counter target acquisition in a single sensor.

“We’re proud of the field-proven performance and our contribution to this groundbreaking radar system and pleased to join Lockheed Martin in its efforts to continually improve the protection of our soldiers,” said Craig Vonilten, Vice President of Business Development for Trust Automation.

Trust Automation offers fully engineered system solutions and United States-based manufacturing for custom motor and motion control requirements to meet the specialized needs of our armed forces and allies.

For more information visit http://www.trustautomation.com

About Trust Automation

Trust Automation designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard automation systems for the defense, semiconductor, industrial automation, green tech and medical industries. Trust’s product line includes linear and digital drives, high performance servo motors, standalone motion controllers, custom assemblies, engineering services and custom battery management systems. Trust Automation is an ISO 9001:2008-certified, Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).