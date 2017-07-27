Lucas Group Phoenix Branch Announces New Office Location

Lucas Group While the unemployment rate is low, job growth for professional and business services positions remained stagnant in 2016. This means professionals relocating to Phoenix may face a longer than expected search for their ideal position.

Lucas Group announced that the firm’s Phoenix-based executive recruiting team has moved to a new office location. As of April 2017, the Lucas Group Phoenix office is now located at 2525 East Camelback Rd, Suite 420.

The office is located in one of Phoenix’s most sought-after buildings, featuring state-of-the-art amenities, concierge-style services and perks like onsite garage parking. The building is conveniently located near top dining and retail destinations, bringing the best of life and business together for the Phoenix executive recruiting team.

The new office space reflects Lucas Group’s strong commitment to the local market and passion for the companies and people who call the city home.

“In the last five years, Phoenix has become a hot spot for companies looking to scale their businesses,” said Curt Webb, Managing Partner for Lucas Group’s Phoenix-based Accounting and Finance division. “Our team works side-by-side with local customers to source the top talent companies need to support continued growth.”

Casey Neese, the Managing Partner for Lucas Group’s Phoenix-based Sales and Marketing division and a long-time Phoenix resident, says an in-depth understanding of local market dynamics is key to successful recruitment.

“Phoenix is a unique job market,” says Neese. “While the unemployment rate is low, job growth for professional and business services positions remained stagnant in 2016. This means professionals relocating to Phoenix may face a longer than expected search for their ideal position. At the same time, Phoenix’s low unemployment rate also means that fewer professionals are actively looking to for new jobs, so companies without access to a passive candidate network may struggle to source specialized talent.”

Lucas Group’s Phoenix office opened in 1998 with a focus on full-time accounting and finance and sales and marketing placement. The office has since grown to offer accounting and finance contract-to-hire services. Lucas Group supports companies from a wide variety of industries in the Phoenix market.

About Lucas Group

Lucas Group is North America’s premier executive search firm. Since 1970, our culture and methodologies have driven superior results. We assist clients ranging in size from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies find transcendent, executive talent; candidates fully realize their ambitions; and associates find professional success. To learn more, please visit Lucas Group at http://www.lucasgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.