CM First announces the general availability of its top application lifecycle management solution, CM MatchPoint ALM version 5.5, with enhanced performance, an improved UI and many requested fixes: http://cmfirstgroup.com/offerings/products/cm-matchpoint/ This cross-platform product offers end-to-end governance of software change processes and the ability to manage change from any device. Designed to support IBM i and CA Plex environments, change management can now be easier and more flexible, allowing support teams to work on any device, anywhere in the world.

“CM First strives to offer value even in point releases,” said Jason Olsen, Product Owner. “Customers will enjoy the performance improvements and see benefit from the UI changes. All fixes have been rolled up into this release, to ensure all customers are current.”

Haven’t seen the CM MatchPoint ALM app yet? Download a demonstration version of the app from iTunes at http://itunes.com - look for ‘Mobile MP’ or the Android store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmfirstgroup.matchpointmobile. CM MatchPoint customers can filter, find and manage changes as well as manage timesheet functions. Additional information can be found on the Support site at: http://support.cmfirstgroup.com/hc/en-us/categories/200193920-CM-MatchPoint.

Find out more about this release and see the CM MatchPoint ALM roadmap at the CA 2E/CA Plex Conference in Miami, FL, September 25-28, 2017. The next release, 6.1, will have additional Subversion functionality, and 6.5 will include a SQL Server back end option.

To manage complex change and keep production systems running, the right application lifecycle management software is essential. CM First MatchPoint ALM provides the solution companies require with the BYOD support technical personnel prefer. To learn more, contact CM First at infotech(at)cmfirstgroup(dot)com

About CM First Group:

CM First is a global software and services company established in 1999 with a focus on modernizing applications, managing technical debt and the agile development of enterprise apps. Delivery areas include; migrations of software code, databases and IBM hardware, custom app, architecture and API development, mobility solutions and knowledge transfer. CM First works with hundreds of IBM and CA Technologies business-critical systems worldwide, with numerous reference customers covering industries as diverse as logistics, travel, insurance, food processing and oil and gas construction. For more information, visit http://www.cmfirstgroup.com