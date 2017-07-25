Find the right bed for your patient with The Right Place "Our goal is to help hospitals like Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reduce the administrative burden of matching patients to the right place of care," said Katherine Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of The Right Place.

The Right Place, a digital health startup that enables hospitals and post-acute care providers to more quickly match and discharge patients to the right place of care, today announced that Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) has subscribed to use the company's software application to place patients into post-acute care facilities more efficiently.

The Right Place communication and placement solution will help BIDMC streamline communications, reduce interruptions to case managers' workflow, and improve its process for discharging patients to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Following successful concept and pilot projects, BIDMC is now rolling out its implementation of The Right Place communication and patient placement solution to include all patient discharges to any SNF in the country, including over 200 SNFs currently receiving referrals from this tertiary care center.

"We're delighted to be one of over 200 care facilities now connected to The Right Place to receive and respond to electronic patient referrals from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center," said Jason Twombly, Director of Admissions and Marketing, Neville Center at Fresh Pond. "The Right Place web application opens up a direct line of communication to the case manager, which reduces turn-around time and makes the whole process more efficient. Since hospitals want to refer to facilities that can quickly handle electronic referrals, we expect The Right Place to not only make this process easier, but also increase the number of referrals we receive."

It is important for providers and organized care systems to efficiently place and track outcome-oriented quality measures for patients discharged to SNFs. With real-time data on variables such as how facilities responded to patient referrals, which SNFs offered beds, how many patients accepted, and length of stay, The Right Place helps hospitals become better equipped for discharge compliance tracking and quality of care assessment, which are important components of improving patient experience and managing cost. The ability to track this data also helps hospitals and SNFs assess new CMS quality measures added for nursing homes last July, which include rate of re-hospitalization, emergency room use, community discharge, and improvements in function.

"Our goal is to help hospitals like BIDMC reduce the administrative burden of matching patients to the right place of care," said Katherine Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of The Right Place. "It isn't efficient or sustainable for SNFs to chase voicemails and email responses while weeding through large, static PDF documents and hundred-page faxes to confirm beds. With The Right Place, what used to take hours, or even days, can be done in minutes with one simple communication tool that distills relevant clinical referral data and provides instant information on bed availability."

To provide even more options for post-acute care providers to manage beds and incoming referrals more efficiently, The Right Place is also launching a new web-based application. The Right Place web application is free of charge for SNFs to receive and respond to true electronic referrals from connected hospitals, including live chat and instant Medicare eligibility check. By managing patient referrals through a single centralized solution, SNFs benefit from real-time information and better transparency, and hospitals gain the ability to send referrals to any SNF.

SNFs using the free web application receive full form-field clinical details, including attachments for further backup information on patient referrals. Users can filter referrals by status, facility, or sort by details such as gender and admission date. SNFs have the option to upgrade to a Basic, Pro or Team version of The Right Place to leverage analytics and a full customized digital bed board with real-time data on details including length of stay, occupancy and census data, and more. The Right Place provides SNFs with a secure, easy-to-use solution to manage their facilities, as well as create and share patient referral data from any location for faster, better referral decisions.

With specific applications for hospitals, SNFs, and ACOs, The Right Place provides a HIPAA compliant communication solution to help care providers quickly and efficiently match the right patient to the right place of care. SNFs can create, edit, and share referral data from a centralized account so that everyone is informed about bed availability and incoming referrals. Real-time referral and patient outcome data helps enable hospitals and SNFs to work together to build a better patient experience, better clinical outcomes, and achieve efficiencies in moving patients across a continuum of care more seamlessly.

Founded in 2013, The Right Place was started by healthcare and technology veterans committed to improving the hospital discharge and patient care coordination process in order to deliver a better patient experience, help reduce hospital readmission rates, and lower healthcare costs. The Right Place is a digital health platform that uses the cloud, web browser, mobile apps, and data analytics to provide a more fluid and efficient process for healthcare systems to match and discharge post-acute patients to the right place of care, while creating better value, transparency, and outcomes for healthcare providers, accountable care organizations (ACOs), caregivers, and most importantly, patients. For more information, please visit http://www.therightplace.com.