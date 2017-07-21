Osmond Marketing Earns BBB Accreditation

Osmond Marketing announces its recent accreditation by BBB Serving Utah. As a BBB Accredited Business, Osmond Marketing is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace.

Osmond Marketing offers clients content marketing, public relations, graphic design and web services. One of the fastest growing companies in Utah, Osmond Marketing received the MWC Fast 100 award in 2016. Under the direction of CEO and founder Amy Cook, Osmond Marketing became a Google Partner and experienced more than 100 percent revenue growth year over year.

For more than 100 years, BBB has helped millions of consumers find and recommend businesses, brands and charities they can trust. BBB Accreditation is an honor, and not every business qualifies.

“We are pleased to be a BBB Accredited Business because we value building trust with our clients,” said Amy Cook. “Our BBB accreditation gives our clients additional confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct.”

BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB’s “Standards for Trust,” a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.

For more information on Osmond Marketing, visit http://www.osmondmarketing.com.

About Osmond Marketing

Osmond Marketing is a full-service content marketing organization. Founded by Dr. Amy Osmond Cook, Osmond Marketing has five core competencies: content, PR, design, web services, and G Suite. As a Google Partner, Osmond Marketing provides a comprehensive suite of business and marketing services for clients of different industries and sizes.

About BBB®

BBB’s mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. BBB Serving Utah serves the entire Beehive State and is supported by more than 3,000 Accredited Business locations.

Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB is the preeminent resource to turn to for unbiased information on businesses and charities.

Contact BBB Serving Utah at 801-892-6009.