IT Security Best Practices Webinar

Regulatory and compliance expectations have rapidly evolved, while at the same time the industry is facing increasing focus from hackers and others with malicious intent. It can be difficult for agencies to keep pace to remain secure and compliant.

On July 25 at 2 p.m. EDT, TECH LOCK is sponsoring a one-hour Webinar on “IT Security Best Practices.” Designed for executives and compliance officers, this educational Webinar will provide a high-level overview of the most important steps to reduce cybersecurity risks and keep data safe.

Cybersecurity expert Mike Wright will address common pitfalls as well as best practices every agency should consider including:



Take data security and compliance into account when making technology and/or business process changes. Examples include moving “to the cloud” and switching from traditional telephony to Voice over IP.

Incorporate data security processes into “business as usual” instead of focusing on this issue only during annual audit.

Ensure appropriate access control. This has been an issue for ages which also exacerbates ransomware attacks.

Create IT policies with authority that are enforced in daily business operations.

Conduct appropriate oversight and vetting for third party vendors and service providers.

Validate cybersecurity with independent audits and independent penetration tests.

