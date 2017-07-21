400 Watt Water Proof High Bay LED Light Fixture These high bay LED lights have been designed to be completely field serviceable. This enables the operators to fix it themselves, saving on cost and the usual downtime that comes with sending equipment off to another location to be repaired

Larson Electronics, a leading industrial lighting company, recently expanded their vast product catalog with the release of a new water proof high bay LED light fixture. This 400 watt high bay LED (GAU-HB-2X200W-LED-WP) has been designed for use anywhere a energy-efficient, waterproof lighting solution is needed.

This waterproof high bay LED provides operators with an energy efficient alternative to traditional general area lights. This LED has been designed with a polycarbonate lens and aluminum alloy body with an IP65 rating for protection against water and other rough conditions. An added internal driver provides the ability for this high bay to automatically monitor and adjust input current to maintain the correct LED voltage levels regardless of input levels. This LED light can be mounted via a 12" adjustable trunnion mounting bracket and is completely field serviceable. Multi-voltage capability enables users to operate this waterproof fixture on voltages of 100-277V AC without any need for a special ballast.

"When a piece of equipment breaks, the last thing that you want to deal with is having to send it in to be fixed," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. "These high bay LED lights have been designed to be completely field serviceable. This enables the operators to fix it themselves, saving on cost and the usual downtime that comes with sending equipment off to another location to be repaired."

