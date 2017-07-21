TrackVia Announces Third Consecutive Record Quarter

TrackVia provides value by empowering business departments to quickly deploy enterprise-grade applications without the need for heavy IT involvement.

TrackVia, the leading low-code platform for empowering business professionals and operations departments to quickly and easily create their own custom web and mobile applications, today announced its third-consecutive record sales quarter ending June 30, 2017. Q2 2017 sales increased fifty-five percent over the same period in 2016. In 2017, the company is currently on pace to increase new business sales by more than one hundred percent year over year.

“Enterprise companies are starving for faster, more nimble ways to build and deploy applications to better track and manage their work in the office and out in the field,” said Pete Khanna, CEO at TrackVia. “TrackVia provides value by empowering business departments to quickly deploy enterprise-grade applications without the need for heavy IT involvement.”

Recent research shows increasing frustration and demand among business users for modern, agile solutions that fill the technology gap between heavy enterprise software systems and low-end manual tools, like spreadsheets and email. According to TrackVia research, nearly one in three executives surveyed already uses a low-code platform. Of those not using it, forty-three percent are interested in pursuing it. Forrester Research predicts spending on low-code platforms, like TrackVia, to increase sixty-eight percent, reaching $10.3 billion by 2019.

Virtually every business, of any size or within any industry, still relies on the widespread use of paper, spreadsheets, and email to manage their work and track critical processes. However, an increasing amount of these companies are finding that these types of manual workflows are preventing them from gaining the visibility necessary to proactively address operational problems and inefficiencies, which has led them to digitize their processes with TrackVia. Recent examples of organizations faced with this issue include: an oil field services company that relied on paper for critical safety audits for their regulators; a mortgage lender that had strung together multiple spreadsheets and emails to manage their post-close loan sale process; an apparel manufacturer that utilized complex spreadsheets to plan production for their offshore plant operations; and a home fitness manufacturer that relied on paper and emails to track critical quality inspections.

TrackVia not only presented them with an easy way to eliminate their use of manual tools, digitize their operations, and automate their processes with custom-built web and mobile applications, but it also helped them to do so faster than traditional software. Instead of undertaking a large, custom IT project or implementing a rigid, outdated legacy system, which can take over a year to complete, these and many other businesses are turning to TrackVia for results in four to eight weeks, without the large implementation expense of traditional approaches.

About TrackVia:

TrackVia is the only true low-code application platform in the cloud that specializes in streamlining and mobilizing critical operational processes and field workflows. The TrackVia platform allows businesses to rapidly create custom web and native mobile applications that unite executives, managers and workers with all their data, processes and collaboration in one environment accessible on any device. More than 800 businesses rely on TrackVia, including Honeywell, Leidos, DIRECTV, Healthways, Brinks and others. Learn more at: http://www.trackvia.com