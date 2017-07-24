Emerging and middle market clients are our most successful partnerships. We're excited to have Chris Wood lead the charge of identifying and developing our next wave of these partnerships.

With the recent hiring of Chris Wood, brand consulting & marketing agency Trajectory LLC intends to steepen its own trajectory across its three related segments of health & wellness business – consumer products (most notably skin care/anti-aging), healthcare providers and related services, pharmaceutical and device.

According to Trajectory President Eric Brody, "Mr. Wood will lead the charge to capture more growth among the firm's emerging and middle market client base. Over time, these have proven to be our most successful partnerships, with clients who desire true strategic partners and problem solvers, need true extensions of their internal teams, want to work with senior marketing professionals, and require thought partners to help propel their brands and businesses successfully to the next stage of growth."

Speaking of Mr. Wood, Brody says, "Chris has achieved great success leading high-level agency teams in strategic planning, marketing and commercialization of some of the largest brands in the pharmaceutical industry. With his drive and passion for the health and wellness space, deep understanding of numerous therapeutic categories, and tremendous entrepreneurial spirit, we’re thrilled to have Chris as a member of our leadership team."

The 21-year industry veteran has managed a number of billion dollar brands, including Duragesic, Novo Nordisk Diabetes, Viekira Pak, Vioxx, and Zoloft. Wood also successfully built and ran his own agency for 5 years. He began his pharma career as a sales representative with Burroughs Wellcome (now GSK).

About Trajectory

Founded in 1999, Trajectory is an independent, specialist brand consulting and marketing agency that understands the key business issues confronting its clients – as its sole focus is helping brands connect with, and deliver value for, health-seeking audiences. Clients span the three related categories of consumer products and services, healthcare systems and providers, and pharmaceutical and device. While steeped in category expertise, the firm combines this with new ways of looking at challenges to help clients see new possibilities to grow stronger customers, brand and business.