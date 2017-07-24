"This award marks Saulsbury’s 41st Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing Facility project and 28th 200MMSCFD project in the last 10 years."

EnLink Midstream recently awarded Saulsbury the overall construction contract for the Chisholm III 200MMSCFD Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing Facility located North West of Oklahoma City, OK. This project will involve the installation of a cryogenic plant, refrigeration, residue compression, and all associated equipment.

Saulsbury recently completed the construction contract for the Chisholm II 200MMSCFD Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing Facility in March of this year. This award will mark the 3rd cryo facility project Saulsbury has executed for EnLink in the past year representing over 520MMSCFD of gas processing capacity in both the STACK and Delaware Basin.

"This award marks Saulsbury’s 41st Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing Facility project and 28th 200MMSCFD project in the last 10 years. We value our relationship with EnLink and we are pleased to have been selected to perform this project. We look forward to the successful execution of this project,” said Jimmy Matthews, Senior Vice President Construction Services at Saulsbury Industries.

About Saulsbury Industries

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017, Saulsbury Industries is a family-owned Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor headquartered in Odessa, Texas. With over 12 different office locations throughout the United States and several thousand employees, Saulsbury provides engineering, construction, fabrication and maintenance services to heavy industrial markets nationwide.