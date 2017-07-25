The KATESTON from DECOLAV Matt Muenster Exclusive Collection We greatly appreciated and were inspired in the partnership with Matt Muenster, he has a great eye for design and upcoming trends...

The DECOLAV Matt Muenster Exclusive Collection will end effective July 31st, 2017. Throughout the four year period of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing the collection, the partnership has brought stylish and innovative products to homeowners’ bathrooms all over the country.

“We greatly appreciated and were inspired in the partnership with Matt Muenster,” said Robert Mayer, President of DECOLAV, “he has a great eye for design and upcoming trends. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and will continue our long lasting friendship.”

DECOLAV® will continue to manufacture and sell all products currently branded with the DECOLAV Matt Muenster Exclusive Collection through July 31, 2017. The product design and specs will remain the same as the branded product. However, some of the products, including the lavatories and bathroom furniture, will no longer carry the brand as new production continues. The quality you expect from DECOLAV® will be maintained in the product and honored with the limited lifetime warranty, meaning that you can rest assured that quality is guaranteed.

If you have any questions as to which products will be affected, please call DECOLAV’s Customer Service at 866-DECOLAV (332-6528) or submit inquiries to info(at)decolav(dot)com.

About DECOLAV

DECOLAV® is a leading manufacturer of high-end bathroom furniture and vanities combining style, innovation without the price tag. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV® specializes in providing unique and inviting solutions to suit anyone’s style.