RE/MAX Loyalty celebrated its move to a new office space in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood with a grand opening party on June 29. Its new location at 3551 W. Fullerton Ave. provides the growing real estate office the room it needs to continue its expansion.

More than 150 guests joined the brokers and staff of RE/MAX Loyalty for the occasion, which started with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and featured entertainment by a DJ and a musical trio.

Augustina Campos, managing broker of RE/MAX Loyalty, emphasized that the new office marks a major transition in the brief history of this thriving brokerage.

Founded in 2014, RE/MAX Loyalty had rapidly outgrown its original location in an 800-square foot office on North Avenue. Now, it has an expansive 3,700-square-foot headquarters that can meet the needs of its current roster of 21 brokers and the additional agents Campos plans to recruit.

“Our new facility allows us to offer all of our brokers the option of having a private office, plus we now have two fully-equipped conference rooms and a separate office for our property management operations,” said Campos. “It will be a much more functional and comfortable space.”

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides.

