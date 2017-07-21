Clickit Terrain was designed to keep dogs and the passengers who ride with them safer in cars. 10 years of research have culminated in a Sleepypod safety harness that provides unprecedented safety for dogs riding in cars.

Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products, today announces Clickit Terrain dog safety harness has earned a Five Star Crash Rating from Center for Pet Safety. Clickit Terrain is Sleepypod’s newest safety harness for dogs weighing up to 90 pounds. Sleepypod pet safety restraints have earned more top safety ratings from Center for Pet Safety than any other brand.

Center for Pet Safety’s Certification Program is the first formal crash test rating system for pet safety restraint products. Manufacturer participation in the program is voluntary for the purpose of obtaining independent evaluation. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2013 Pet Safety Harness Crashworthiness Study conducted by Center for Pet Safety and sponsored by Subaru of America, outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet harnesses designed for car use offer crash protection. Additional information about the Center for Pet Safety and its Certification Program may be found at http://www.centerforpetsafety.org/manufacturers/cps-certification.

“10 years of research have culminated in a Sleepypod safety harness that provides unprecedented safety for dogs riding in cars,” says lead product designer and Sleepypod co-founder, Michael Leung. “Clickit Terrain combines award-winning travel safety technology with enhanced safety, comfort, and control features for sustained daily use.”

About Clickit Terrain

Clickit Terrain delivers higher performance results than any of its top performing Sleepypod car safety harness predecessors. It reduces the forces on the highly vulnerable chest area by 10 percent. Learn more about this at http://sleepypod.com/releases/031717-Sleepypod-Announces-Clickit-Terrain.pdf.

Clickit Terrain is light and easy to use without sacrificing safety. Shock absorbing sleeves work with a broad padded vest and patented Infinity Loop design for more safety in the car. The same patented shock absorbing sleeves make Clickit Terrain comfortable for use as an everyday walking harness and also provide better control for the handler. Reflective patches on the harness shoulders can be interchanged with service patches for working dogs. Clickit Terrain can be used with an optional Terrain Pack. Working dogs and active dogs will benefit from the Clickit Terrain design. Watch the Clickit Terrain instructional video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV0QLxSsjtw.

About Sleepypod

Look behind the beautiful designs and you’ll find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. Sleepypod.com

Media Contact

Jane Skuta at press(at)sleepypod(dot)(com or (703) 364-9753