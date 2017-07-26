REI's new Drypoint GTX Women's Jacket “We are impressed with how Gore has innovated their new material, which will help us bring our outerwear offerings to the next level.”

REI Co-op’s in-house brand released its plans for next spring’s new gear collection during the Outdoor Retailer industry tradeshow. Highlights include outerwear featuring GORE-TEX® Active fabric technology that will be on display at the show, a gathered-end elevated sleep system and an update to its iconic Half Dome tent series. The 2018 line will also feature a national parks-inspired series of Flash 18 packs to support our national public lands.

The co-op’s in-house design team continues to bring customers richer, more innovative ways to enjoy the outdoors. Every product the co-op designs goes through its Cooperative Design philosophy, where designers work with members and employees to gain inspiration throughout the design process.

“It really is what being a co-op is all about. Having members and employees influence design innovation throughout our process allows us to create gear our members really want instead of trying to fill gaps,” said Nasahn Sheppard, divisional vice president for REI Co-op Private Brands. “We’re encouraging our design team to think outside of the box, and it’s changing the way people play outdoors.”

REI will put women first as part of its #ForceOfNature initiative. For spring, the REI Co-op brand will offer women a wider selection of extended and tall/petite sizing in travel, outdoor wear and fitness apparel, as well as performance and technical outerwear, sleeping bags and packs.

Outerwear

This spring, the co-op will deliver a new series of outerwear using GORE-TEX technology.

“These jackets and pants will meet varying degrees of activity in the backcountry,” Sheppard said. “We are impressed with how Gore has innovated their new material, which will help us bring our outerwear offerings to the next level.”



The Drypoint GTX® Jacket for men and women is designed for minimalist performance for hiking and backpacking. This jacket uses the next generation of GORE-TEX Active fabric, a significantly lighter, more breathable three-layer fabric that improves comfort and durability. Price: $249.

The Stormbolt GTX Jacket, nicknamed the “backcountry bomber,” is ideal for various adventures. This is the burliest shell in the line, offering protection from all types of backcountry weather. This three-layer waterproof, breathable shell is a fully featured jacket with macro and micro ripstop fabric to withstand abrasion resistance. Price: $279.

The Vaporush WINDSTOPPER® soft shell jacket and pants offer maximum breathability and stretch mobility for men and women. The lightweight outerwear provides free range of motion and breathability, and repels wind and rain for quick-paced backcountry adventures. Price: $169 (jacket) / $139 (pants).

Hammock Sleep Systems

As a new category, the co-op has seen sales for suspended sleep systems increase more than 100 percent compared with last year. To complement this trend, and deliver yet another comfortable sleeping option for backpacking, the co-op will introduce a new Flash Air hammock that features a lightweight, traditional gathered-end design. This style offers side sleepers a different suspended sleep option, compared with the flatter bridge-style hammock that comes with the Quarter Dome Air.

Tents

The Half Dome tent will receive an update to increase overall volume and livability. This two-vestibule dome series includes one-, two-, three- and four-person tent options. These plus-sized tents add additional length and width to the floor space, as well as additional volume throughout the tent. The fly has been improved and expanded to provide an easily customized covered area for livability and gear storage. The tent will be available in various colors as well as a Mount Rainier specialty design, online in early spring.

Packs

REI’s Flash 18 packs are necessary accessories for any outing or backcountry adventure. The co-op has partnered with the National Park Foundation to offer eight customized national parks designs highlighting Mount Rainier, Denali, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Acadia, Voyageurs and Rocky Mountain. Each store will offer its two closest national parks designs regionally, but all designs will be offered on REI.com. The co-op will give 10 percent of profits of these packs back to the National Parks Foundation. This builds on the co-op’s historic multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership promise to help protect and preserve our beloved public lands.

The Traverse pack series is designed for maximum comfort during multi-day backpacking adventures. In 2018, a 35-liter version will be added to the collection, while the entire series (65-, 70- and 85-liter packs) will offer an updated, improved design for added comfort.

These highlights, as well as active wear and travel collections, will begin arriving in REI stores and on REI.com starting in January 2018.

