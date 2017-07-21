KloudScript, Inc., in partnership with one of its community pharmacy members, HomeTown Pharmacy, has been accredited by the Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA)

KloudScript™, Inc., a community-led specialty pharmacy care network, announces its third specialty pharmacy accreditation through the Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA), with their pharmacy partner, HomeTown Pharmacy® of Michigan. HomeTown Pharmacy® is the third and current largest pharmacy partner of KloudScript™ to jointly receive CPPA Specialty Accreditation.

HomeTown Pharmacy® partnered with KloudScript™ in September of 2014 and has seen tremendous growth in their specialty program. “With KloudScript™, we have increased the level of care to our patients with complex disease states. Our pharmacists are enabled to provide superior clinical knowledge and disease-state specific consultation and education to all of our patients,” said Jonathan Grice, PharmD, VP of Pharmacy for HomeTown Pharmacy®.

“Ensuring that specialty pharmacies provide services that help patients achieve desired, cost-effective outcomes is a key component of CPPA’s specialty pharmacy accreditation,” said CPPA Chairman and APhA Executive Vice President and CEO Thomas E. Menighan. “CPPA’s specialty accreditation held jointly between HomeTown Pharmacy® and KloudScript™ provides an important recognition that this specialty-at-retail model provides services that support these goals.”

Grice anticipates a positive impact on HomeTown’s specialty business with all 39 locations becoming CPPA accredited in partnership with KloudScript™. “CPPA accreditation is a validation of our daily practices and provides recognition for the high-level, quality of care that we provide to all of our patients. We are committed to ensuring our patients are able to receive their prescriptions locally, in a community that they trust,” said Grice.

Dr. Rinku Patel, Founder and CEO of KloudScript™, Inc., anticipates more network pharmacy partners to achieve CPPA accreditation in 2017. KloudScript™ pharmacy partners provide care to patients locally; while KloudScript™ provides the necessary hub support services. KloudScript’s technology solution, KETU™, also enables the consistency in operations and clinical care protocols, while capturing the data necessary to track trends and reporting; which is critical to payors. “Accreditation with our pharmacy partners is a validation that our specialty-at-retail care model meets the rigorous standards of quality and care required by the industry. Becoming jointly-accredited with our current largest partner, HomeTown Pharmacy® of Michigan, demonstrates the quality of our specialty-at-retail care model to patients, prescribers, payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers,” said Dr. Rinku. Patel.

About CPPA

The Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA) is a nonprofit organization established in 2012 through a partnership of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) to recognize pharmacy practices for providing patient care services that improve health outcomes and contribute to lower healthcare costs. The CPPA mission, unique among accreditors, is to raise the level of pharmacy-delivered patient care services through accreditation and, thus, serve the public health. These three organizations saw a need to establish standards to meet the public’s need for specific, predictable, and measurable pharmacist clinical services across the medication use continuum.

About KloudScript™

KloudScript™ is a community-led specialty pharmacy network. We partner with community retail pharmacies nationwide and collaborate with pharmaceutical manufacturers, payors, and prescribers to make specialty medications available locally for patients. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, KloudScript’s health technology platform, hub support services, and national network of community retail pharmacy partners enable patients to have a single, local pharmacy home for medications and personalized care. Learn more about our growing community-led specialty pharmacy network at http://www.kloudscript.com.

About HomeTown® Pharmacy

In 1996, Tim and Fred Grice purchased Gobles Pharmacy in Gobles, Michigan and thus HomeTown Pharmacy® was born. More than 20 years later, HomeTown Pharmacy® has grown to 39 community locations serving Michigan’s lower Peninsula and Northern Indiana. Headquartered in Newaygo, Michigan, HomeTown Pharmacy® provides a wide variety of services to its customers including: specialty care, long term care, retail pharmacy, delivery service, customized patient education and consultation, compounding, adult immunizations and durable medical equipment. Learn more about HomeTown Pharmacy at http://www.hometownpharmacy.com.