Lucid Energy Group recently awarded Saulsbury the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the Roadrunner I 200mmscfd Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing Facility located in Eddy County, NM. This project will involve the installation of a liquids handling and stabilization system, natural gas cryogenic plant, amine treating, glycol dehydration system, residue compression, and all associated equipment.

This award marks Saulsbury’s 4th EPC natural gas cryogenic processing facility with Lucid Energy representing 660mmscfd of base rated processing capacity in the Delaware and Midland Basins. Lucid Energy and Saulsbury continue to build on their solid relationship through the outstanding execution and dedication of the project management, engineering, construction management, support staff, and field teams.

"This is Saulsbury’s 42nd Natural Gas Cryogenic Processing Facility project and 29th 200MMSCFD project in the last 10 years. We are extremely pleased to continue to be the contractor of choice for Lucid Energy. This is representative of the hard work and dedication of those involved with the projects from both Lucid Energy and Saulsbury. We look forward to the successful execution of this project and the many more to come," said John Shefchik, P.E., vice president/general manager of Saulsbury’s southwest operating group.

About Saulsbury Industries

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017, Saulsbury Industries is a family-owned Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor headquartered in Odessa, Texas. With over 12 different office locations throughout the United States and several thousand employees, Saulsbury provides engineering, construction, fabrication and maintenance services to heavy industrial markets nationwide.