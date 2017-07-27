Tim Garcia, Apptricity CEO We are enthusiastic that this new partnership will enable us to offer our customers game-changing functionality that streamlines every aspect of business travel with an increased ROI

Apptricity, a global enterprise software and M2M solutions provider, has today announced a strategic partnership with WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) to offer corporate payment solutions. Adding to a robust platform that automates both Supply Chain and Spend Management operations, the WEX partnership allows Apptricity to offer an electronic payment solution designed to simplify payments to suppliers.

From Fleet Managers expensing fuel costs to monthly employee expense reimbursements, the Apptricity and WEX integrated solution delivers greater value and compliance for Business Travelers and Accounting Managers alike. “We are enthusiastic that this new partnership will enable us to offer our customers game-changing functionality that streamlines every aspect of business travel with an increased ROI,” said Apptricity CEO Tim Garcia. “It’s one more way we demonstrate our continued commitment to helping customers improve their business processes with simplified, automated and integrated solutions.”

WEX offers world class corporate card programs that generate expense reimbursement savings, while minimizing reconciliation time and tedious manual invoice payment. In conjunction, Apptricity delivers a robust Travel and Expense Management solution with multiple card programs for secure payments. Together this combined product offering makes it easier for travelers to get down to business without distraction, providing analytics to help customers discover the most cost-effective way to pay vendors.

“We are excited about the new relationship with Apptricity and the ability to deliver new opportunities for its customers to gain greater control, process efficiency and cost savings throughout the procure-to-pay process,” said Bob Sneed, Vice President of Corporate Payments for WEX. “Our solutions will deliver real-time management over travel, purchasing and accounts payable processing, further optimizing the payables process.”

About Apptricity

Apptricity Corporation is a leading global enterprise software provider for Supply Chain and Spend Management. We offer our Commercial and Government customers platform agnostic and incredibly secure solutions that are optimized for worldwide performance and are easy to integrate with their existing systems and processes. Through the utilization of Internet of Things, machine-to-machine solutions, Apptricity provides unprecedented real-time information and business intelligence to help our customers increase their transaction visibility and ROI. For more information, visit http://www.apptricity.com/.

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing approximately 10 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,700 associates. The company has been publicly traded since 2005, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEX.” For more information, visit http://www.wexinc.com or http://www.wexpayables.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

Press Contact:

Karen Allen

kallen(at)apptricity.com

214.596.0601, ext. 106