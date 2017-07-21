InfoMart, a leading provider of global background and identity screening, has replaced industry-standard sanctions searches with Verified Watch List.

InfoMart, a leading provider of global background and identity screening, has replaced industry-standard sanctions searches with Verified Watch List, an alternative to basic terror watch list searches that is compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The company, which is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), designed Verified Watch List to remedy the industry-wide problem of consumer reporting agencies not verifying identifiers when reporting a match to terror watch lists. Only verified searches can be used in hiring decisions.

Unlike all other database searches, Verified Watch List coordinates with sources such as the DEA, FBI, OFAC, OIG, and Interpol to obtain personal identifiers on returned hits, authenticating that the results belong to the applicant or employee. InfoMart runs the candidate's name against 50+ vetted U.S. and global sanctions databases, and then in-house analysts verify at least two identifiers before reporting the match to the client. This extra layer of due diligence makes Verified Watch List compliant with the stringent regulations outlined by the FCRA, thus securing its place as the most trusted sanctions search currently on the market that employers can use in hiring decisions.

Prior to InfoMart introducing Verified Watch List, the standard within the screening industry relied on raw database searches, which provide name-match-only results and expose companies to potential lawsuits due to inaccurate reporting. "We wanted to guarantee that our customers and their employees benefit from the most trusted, verified sanctions searches," says Tammy Cohen, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of InfoMart. "In addition to genuinely caring about accuracy, we're supremely focused on compliance, so we modify and design our practices to keep ahead of changing government regulations. Our experts recognized the inadequacies of database searches for watch list screening, which directly resulted in the development of this product."

InfoMart has regularly proven their dedication to compliance. This year, they certified their entire team under the FCRA, so the people who have direct contact with individual consumer reports are equipped with the nuances of compliance regulations. To further prevent erroneous reporting, InfoMart launched ASAP ID, a product that verifies an applicant's government-issued ID then biometrically matches it to a selfie the candidate takes with their own smartphone. InfoMart will continue leading the industry in the establishment of innovative and compliant processes that modernize talent onboarding.

About InfoMart

InfoMart has been revolutionizing the global background and identity screening industry for over 27 years, providing businesses the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. They develop innovative technology that modernizes talent onboarding, including a first-to-market biometric identity authentication application and a verified sanctions search. The WBENC-certified company is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, and they have achieved NAPBS accreditation in recognition of their consistent business practices and commitment to compliance with the FCRA. The company is dedicated to customer service, speed, and accuracy, and it has been recognized for its success, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship with over 40 industry awards. To Get the Whole Story on InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com, follow @InfoMartUSA, or call (770) 984-2727.

