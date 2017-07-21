Professional Wakeboarding Couple Dean Smith and Amber Wing “My wife and I both love to wear Groove Rings when we’re out on the water,” said Smith. “I’m able to show my commitment to my family and my passion for wakeboarding!"

Groove Life is excited to announce they've partnered with the wakeboarding husband and wife team of Dean Smith and Amber Wing to help spread the word about Groove Ring high performance silicon wedding bands and all-purpose rings.

From the rock face to the auto shop, Groove Ring is the world's first breathable silicon ring that's built for both work and play.

Unlike rigid metal bands that can get caught on rocks, branches, or in machinery, Groove Rings are designed to move with the finger and break away when danger strikes.

Groove Ring Specs:

Low profile prevents snags

Air ports allow fingers to breathe

Recessed grooves provide increased airflow

Liquid injected design gives a flawless finish

Comfort fit inner arch and eased edge lessen skin contact

Available in an array of fashion forward colors and classic neutrals for men and women

Comes with a Lifetime Warranty

Athletes, carpenters, outdoorsmen, and more agree that the Groove Ring is an affordable way to show off their style and commitment without sacrificing safety.

atGroove Rings can be purchased online or at select retailers nationwide.

About

Groove Life launched in 2016 with the release of their flagship product the Groove Ring. Founder Peter Goodwin wanted to wear a ring that showed his commitment to his family while meeting the demands of his work as an Alaskan guide and wilderness lodge owner. His creation not only offers durability and functionality, but rugged good looks as well.

About

Dean Smith’s wakeboarding credits include being a two time Australian Pro Tour Wakeboard Champion and 2010 World Champion. His wife Amber Wing was crowned the Queen of Wake in 2013 and achieved the first ever women’s 900 and women’s double flip. Together they’re the power couple of wakeboarding. They split their time between their favorite wakeboarding spots in Florida and Sydney, Australia.

--

Leah J. Cybulski

Senior Public Relations Project Manager

ChicExecs Brand Strategy

820 Los Vallecitos Blvd Ste A-C

San Marcos, CA 92069

C 708 426 8730

http://www.chicexecs.com

Leah(at)chicexecs.com