G.L. Huyett now offers a high-quality line of Heritage Industrial™ Cotter Pins, Hammerlock Cotter Pins, Bridge Pins, and Hair Pins with very attractive pricing.

G.L. Huyett, an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, master distributor, and importer of non-threaded fasteners, grease fittings, and engineered fasteners, is proud to introduce their new lines of high-quality, attractively priced, Heritage Industrial™ Cotter Pins & Wire Forms.

Available in carbon steel, stainless steel, or brass, in a full range of sizes from 1 mm and 1/32” diameters and up with RoHS/REACH-compliant trivalent zinc plating or plain black phosphate finish.

The Company’s Heritage Industrial brand, which includes a wide range of Grease Fittings and Accessories, Hose Clamps, and Assortments now offers Industrial Cotter Pins, Hammerlock Cotter Pins, Bridge Pins, and Hair Pins.

By buying in bulk quantities from manufacturers around the world, G.L. Huyett has sourced and overseen the production of pins of exceptional quality that are also safer than many of the existing pins on the market.

Tim O’Keeffe, G.L. Huyett’s CEO, reveals, “We studied the market carefully and found that much of the currently available product does not possess the quality needed to ensure safe installation and use. As cotter pins are traditionally inserted into a hole by hand, a sharp burr on the end can scratch the mating part – which can be important if the part is painted or plated. And, operators installing these pins can cut their fingers on the burrs.”

New Heritage Industrial Cotter Pins and Hammerlock Cotter Pins are designed with a carefully maintained diameter and feature a special safety-tip that eases installation while reducing the risk for operator injury, or damage to mating parts. They are manufactured in carbon steel, stainless steel, or brass with either a plain black phosphate finish or RoHS/REACH-compliant trivalent zinc coating. A full range of sizes is available beginning with 1 mm and 1/32” diameters – additional sizes are available upon request for special orders.

New Heritage Industrial Bridge Pins and Hair Pins are formed precisely and match all of the traditional profiles in use. They are manufactured on high-speed equipment and processed in a leaned-out production facility. Parts are produced from steel spring wire with zinc plating or stainless steel for marine and outdoor applications. The net result is that Heritage Industrial’s high-quality bridge pins and hair pins are priced attractively and look great too.

“The best part of Heritage Industrial,” explains O’Keeffe, “is that you get to transact with G.L. Huyett. We pride ourselves on serving our customers with efficient and accurate service, and in stock orders ship next business day. You can order online 24/7, and download FREE Material, Compliance, and RoHS/REACH Certificates* directly from your Account Order History at Huyett.com. In the coming years we will offer an array of Heritage Industrial products, all with the common themes of high quality, great prices, and an optimized user experience.”

To learn more, visit https://www.huyett.com/heritage to request or download a copy of G.L. Huyett’s new Heritage Industrial Cotter Pins and Wire Forms brochure.



Some exclusions apply

About G.L. Huyett

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the “other Minneapolis,” the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. Founded on the production and distribution of machinery bushings, in the 1990s, entrepreneurial owners Tim and Carol O’Keeffe recognized huge potential in offering low order minimums, fast shipping, and expanding product offerings to a complete inventory of power transmission components including MAK-A-KEY™ and MAK-A-PIN™ precision key stock, pins, retaining rings, grease fittings and accessories, engineered fasteners, bushings, washers, assortments, and tools.