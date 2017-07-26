MCG Certifies MedVision QuickCAP 7.0

MCG We’re so pleased with the integration of these two products.

MCG Health, a leading provider of informed care strategies and part of the Hearst Health network is proud to announce our latest certified integration. With this latest integration, streamlining health care administrative and clinical documentation just got an upgrade through the integration of QuickCAP™ 7.0, a digital solution created by healthcare software developer MedVision, with Cite CareWebQI, MCG’s payer solution. As of May 19, 2017, these two solutions can be offered as an integrated approach, providing a suite of capabilities health care payer organizations have been seeking.

“Our MSO has been using the MCG guidelines for many years. We have also been working with MedVision's QuickCAP application since 2012 and are very excited to see the two companies collaborate on the workflow side. We feel it will provide a significant improvement within our UM department while remaining compliant with health plan requirements in this delegated process,” says Martha Sarabia, Administrator for Alpha Management Services Organization.

Health plan providers, administrators, IPA, MSO, ACO, TPA, PHO, IDN, and FQHC have long relied on QuickCAP 7.0 to manage the administrative and data processes required for healthcare payer organizations to reduce workload, increase efficiency, and greatly lower costs, so they can focus on patients, not on paperwork. The integration of CareWebQI adds another level of capability by helping to solve many needs including:



Easy guideline access – Access and document patient specific factors against evidence based guidelines

Improved clinical decision support – Bring validated, best practices to bear on all care decisions from inpatient admission through discharge planning and across the continuum of care, from skilled nursing, LTACH, inpatient rehab, to home healthcare management

Streamlined care workflow – Access clinical care guidelines and document medical necessity as you are creating or reviewing care plans clinical documentation

Ability to customize – Modify guidelines based on health plan policies or regulatory drivers

“We’re so pleased with the integration of these two products. Knowing that we’re providing a significant increase in value to our clients and helping them to focus on patient care makes sense from both a health perspective and a business perspective,” said MedVision CEO Albert Sosa.

MCG’s President and CEO Jon Shreve said, “Integrating our software and guidelines with other leading software products is an important part of MCG’s vision. Integrations allow more care providers access to industry-leading care guidelines and solutions – helping MCG guide more care decisions”.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move patients toward health. MCG’s transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information, visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.

About MedVision

MedVision, Inc. is an innovative software solutions provider to the healthcare industry of intuitive and integrated products to help organizations operate efficiently and provide them with a competitive advantage. MedVision’s flagship product, QuickCAP v7.0, is a complete health benefits software solution that leverages advanced technology to automate workflow, enable superior analytics, integrate business processes and improve patient outcomes, while reducing operating costs.

About Hearst Health

MCG is part of the Hearst Health network, which also includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK, Hearst Health International, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (http://www.hearsthealth.com). The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from the Hearst Health network reaches 84 percent of discharged patients, 177 million insured individuals, 60 million home health visits, and 3.1 billion dispensed prescriptions.