Grief Guide Helps Readers Navigate Life’s New Normal

After the loss of her husband, Jean Birckhead wished she had been given a manual on how to grieve. She was about to enter a difficult and uncertain chapter in her life, that even her counseling experience had not prepared her for. Now, Birckhead combines her personal experience with her professional training to provide the guidebook she always wanted in “Five Keys for Grieving People: An Unofficial Guide to Your New Normal.”

While mourning is a deeply personal experience, “Five Keys for Grieving People” helps normalize any feelings exhibited after the passing of a loved one. Additionally, Birckhead emphasizes the fact that grief is not about the individual who has passed, but truthfully concerns the person left behind. She discusses five essential keys that will help the heartbroken learn to process their grief, find purpose in the pain and settle into their new normal.

“Grieving is a necessary process that has its ups and downs but, too often, we get stalled because we are stuck on a person that is no longer there,” Birckhead said. “Five Keys for Grieving People helps individuals focus on themselves, understand their emotions and eventually find a purpose in the loss.”

Birckhead brings an insightful Christian perspective that can aid individuals battling various encounters with grief. For more information, please visit http://www.jeanbirckhead.com.

“Five Keys for Grieving People: An Unofficial Guide to Your New Normal”

By Jean Birckhead

About the author

Birckhead is a life coach and owner of Hope for All Seasons Life Coaching where she provides guidance and coaching to individuals battling various hardships in their life. She earned a Master’s Degree from Liberty University, has been a business woman for many years, and finds joy in new undertakings in her senior years. She is also the author of Five Steps to Sweet Sleep, A Bedtime Book for Sleepless Adults, published in 2016 by Westbow Press.

