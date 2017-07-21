“We are excited about the range of capabilities Utelogy offers our customers and look forward to enabling new and innovative solutions with our integrators,” said founder Michel Morrow.

Utelogy, which makes software for control, management, and analytics of audio visual systems for business and education, has signed a representative agreement with Michel Morrow Technologie of Lachine, Quebec, Canada.

Utelogy provides Software-Defined audiovisual (SDAV) technology for control management, analytics and services for smart classrooms, conference rooms, and video-conference rooms. The Utelogy platform leverages the existing IT infrastructure and can support any AV device with its built-in tool suites for easy provisioning and configuration. With its standards-based architecture, it enables AV and IT departments to build more flexibility into its meeting space for easy reconfigurations and equipment re-use.

With more than 30 years of experience in professional audio video, Michel Morrow Technologie provides manufacturer representation for commercial and professional audio and technology solutions. MM Technology will represent Utelogy in the Ottawa region and the Canadian provinces of Quebec, and the Maritimes which includes Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

“We are excited about the range of capabilities Utelogy offers our customers and look forward to enabling new and innovative solutions with our integrators,” said founder Michel Morrow.

“We’re excited to now have full coverage of Canada with the addition of Michel and his team representing Utelogy in Eastern Canada,” said Frank Pellkofer, CEO of Utelogy. “We know that Michel is well respected in the industry and known for delivering revolutionary solutions. Michel Morrow Technologies and the other members of the CMTech Group (Connect-West and BG Media Solutions) which together provide national coverage throughout the vast Canadian market, are a great asset to Utelogy,” Pellkofer added.

About Utelogy Corporation:

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise technology control and management platform without limits. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for control and management of AV systems. Users enjoy a flexible, future-friendly AV control and management environment that puts the power in the hands of the user. For more information, visit http://www.utelogy.com

About Michel Morrow Technologie:

Michel Morrow Technologie provides audio video manufacturer representation as well as system design and system analysis for commercial AV solutions. Michel Morrow Technologie is headquartered in Lachine, Quebec. For more information, visit http://www.mmtechnologie.ca.